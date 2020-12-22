Register
15:03 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020

    Trump is Frustrated With Pence's Lack of Support Over Election Fraud Claims, Media Says

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081540377_0:112:3072:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_865a7d4d6974ca504ca42b0c6c168d48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012221081540641-trump-is-frustrated-with-pences-lack-of-support-over-election-fraud-claims-media-says/

    Earlier, Axios claimed in a report that US President Donald Trump was making senior White House officials nervous by talking about ways to overturn the election results. POTUS maintains that he had won the November vote and refuses to concede victory to Joe Biden.

    President Donald Trump is “lashing out” at senior White House officials for failing to actively back his bids to overturn election results and “is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him,” including Vice President Mike Pence and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, top staffers told Axios.

    Cipollone is especially fearful that he might soon be ousted by Trump for not appearing loyal enough, sources suggest. In relation to Pence, the president is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his once devoted staffer for not showing enough support for his election fraud claims. Insiders claims that if Pence, as president of the Senate, moves to validate election results during a joint session of Congress on 6 January, this would mean an “ultimate betrayal” for Trump.

    “At this point, if you're not in the 'use the Department of Homeland Security or the military to impound voting machines' camp, the president considers you weak and beneath contempt,” the report suggests.

    The list of other high profile targets currently out of favour with the president's reportedly includes Secretary of State Pompeo, WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was one of the first top Republicans to congratulate Joe Biden on his election victory.

    According to the White House sources, senior officials are currently trying to do their best to stay away from the West Wing as much as possible.

    But the report claims that the prize for the “worst job in Washington” should still be awarded to Jeffrey Rosen, who would soon become the Acting US Attorney General after the post is vacated by William Barr on 23 December.

    “The consensus is he has no earthly idea the insanity he is in for,” the outlet claims.

    Axios earlier reported that White House staffers were getting increasingly anxious over Donald Trump’s intense conversations with “crackpots or conspiracy theorists” while discussing ways to overturn the election results.

    Trump maintains that he won the November election, citing election fraud, ballot tampering, and alleged conspiracies behind the use of Dominion voting systems. His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits to dispute election results that placed Biden as the winner in some major battleground states.  

    Texas attorney general, backed by 17 states, also brought a major legal challenge to overturn Biden’s victory in four key territories: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the bid.  

    On 14 December, Electoral College formalised Joe Biden’s victory with 302 electoral votes against 232 received by Trump. The president did not rush to congratulate his election rival, though.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, White House, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse