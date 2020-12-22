Register
11:43 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with supporters during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, 21 December 2020

    Ivanka Trump Calls on Georgians to 'Fight for Trump' Over Crucial Senate Run-Offs

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081538182_0:197:3072:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_37b64118e85c6a09c6591c1925d79571.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012221081538271-ivanka-trump-calls-on-georgians-to-fight-for-trump-over-crucial-senate-run-offs/

    On 5 January, Georgia will hold its Senate run-off elections after both Republican and Democrat candidates failed to secure more than 50% of support during the November vote. The results of this crucial race will decide the composition of the US Congress for years to come.

    Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka came to Georgia on Monday to signal support for incumbent Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are currently facing a tough challenge from Democratic contenders. During her passionate speech, the White House adviser urged Georgian voters to “fight for Trump” with their Senate picks instead of sliding into “oppressive government”.

    “Georgia will decide whether our children will grow up under an oppressive government or whether America will remain the land of the free,” Ivanka said during the rally. “I think we know what Georgia's going to decide.”

    “Kelly and David are working incredibly hard to make sure this election is safe and secure and that every single legal vote is counted,” Ivanka said, while urging Georgians to cast their support for the two as early as possible.

    Loeffler and Perdue are running against Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and the race remains tight, according to the most recent poll data. The election officials said that hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been cast in early voting, both in person and via mail, to decide which party would eventually control the upper chamber of the US Congress after 20 January. If the incumbent Republican senators lose the race, this would mean that both houses of Congress would come under the control of the Democratic party.

    Ivanka made sure that everyone at the rally knew that this would not be the outcome either she or her father would want for the United States.

    “People fight the hardest for what they love the most”, Trump’s daughter said. “The reason my father is fighting so hard, the reason my father will not stop fighting is because he loves you, the American people.”

    According to Ivanka, “far too many Americans and Georgians feel that their voice has been silenced and that their vote has been cancelled.”

    Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) arrives on the stage during a campaign event with Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (not pictured) at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, U.S., December 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) arrives on the stage during a campaign event with Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (not pictured) at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, U.S., December 21, 2020

    “We must send David and Kelly back to the Senate to defend election integrity and protect American democracy and fight for Trump,” she concluded, the calls that have been echoed by the president’s supporters who responded with “Fight for Trump!” chants, according to observers.

    Donald Trump himself is planning to come to Georgia before the crucial run-off race, his second visit to the state after the November vote. During his 5 December appearance at a campaign rally in Valdosta, the president spend significant time disputing election results in key battleground states, including Georgia, and making voter fraud claims.

    On 14 December, the Electoral College convened to confirm that 2020 presidential election was won by Joe Biden, but Donald Trump has so far refused to admit the defeat.

    Tags:
    Georgia, US Congress, US Senate, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse