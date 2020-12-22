US Treasury Was Notified by Microsoft About Dozens of Agency Email Accounts Being Compromised

The US treasury was notified by Microsoft of the breach that was made into the IT systems, and many staff email accounts were compromised, according to Senator Ron Wyden's statement on Monday.

The senator stated that the US treasury suffered a serious breach, beginning in July, and the full depth of it is still unknown.

The statement follows the Finance Committee staff briefing by the Treasury Department and IRS on the SolarWinds hack issue. Wyden added that there is no evidence of the IRS systems suffering any damage, nor of taxpayer data being compromised, though the hack of the treasury "appears to be significant".

According to Wyden, hackers successfully broke into systems in the Departmental Offices division of Treasury as well, which is home to the department’s highest-ranking officials.

"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen", he said.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the so-called SolarWind hack that has targeted the US Treasury systems has affected the unclasified data, but has not done any damage to the clasified systems.

Last week high-ranking US officials confirmed that SolarWinds' Orion software has been breached as a result of a cyber-attack that has been lasting for several months. The software is used to provide network and system monitoring support for a vast number of the US federal authorities and many corporations.

