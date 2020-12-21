Register
23:47 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Christopher Krebs

    Fired US Cybersecurity Chief Admits Massive Hacking Attack ‘Happened on My Watch’

    Wiki Commons/DHS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081216668_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_445a66a43390b990424677603c17dc53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012211081534145-fired-us-cybersecurity-chief-admits-massive-hacking-attack-happened-on-my-watch/

    A highly sophisticated malware campaign has struck a variety of US federal agencies as well as private companies, with officials recently finding that the compromise had its start in March, months ahead of the US presidential election.

    Christopher Krebs, the since-fired director of the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), recently acknowledged that the massive hacking incident officials are still trying to understand occurred during his time with the agency.

    During a Sunday interview with journalist Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” show, Krebs told the host that “the way I look at it is, yes, it happened on my watch at CISA, and we missed it.”

    “A bunch of other folks missed it,” he added, before shifting the conversation and underscoring that work needed to be done now to ensure such a blow to the US’ cybersecurity network does not occur again in the future. 

    Reports of the hack did not begin to emerge until last week, despite the fact that it was later found hackers had infiltrated computer systems starting sometime in March. It was determined the massive operation was executed through software company SolarWinds’ Orion platform and saw cybersecurity setbacks for the US Departments of the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security, among dozens of other agencies and companies.

    As more details have emerged, blame for the hacking attack has largely fallen on Russia. US President-elect Joe Biden’s team of advisers have reportedly gone so far as to brainstorm a variety of options “to punish” Russia. Some options are said to include sanctions and cyberattacks against Moscow. 

    Krebs also jumped in on the Russia blame game, telling Tapper that he’s concluded Moscow played a role in the campaign based on details and information he’s heard from intelligence experts.

    “They are exceptionally good at this, particularly the foreign intelligence service - the SVR,” he said. “They’re good, they’re quiet, they’re deliberate, they’re patient, and they’re careful.”

    “I think we’re just getting our arms around the scope [of the cyberattack],” the former US government official said. Krebs added he did not believe sensitive government information was leaked.

    Krebs was dismissed from his post in mid-November after he stated that no voter fraud or other interference was detected in the US election, a fact that US President Donald Trump has refused to accept. 

    Russia has sternly rejected any accusation that it played a role in the cyberattack. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov released remarks on the matter Monday, stating, “Any accusations of Russia's involvement are absolutely unfounded and are a continuation of the kind of blind Russophobia that is resorted to following any incident.”

     

    Related:

    SolarWinds Investors Sold $280 Million of Shares Days Before Hack That Saw Prices Nosedive
    Some German Companies Made Use of SolarWinds’ Hacked Software, Report Says
    2nd Hacking Group 'Affected' US SolarWinds Software, Microsoft Says as Trump Questions Russian Role
    SolarWinds Hack Hit Unclassified Treasury Systems, Although Classified Systems Safe, Mnuchin Says
    Tags:
    China, Russia, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), CNN, Jake Tapper, software, Hacking, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse