First Distribution of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Starts in NYC

The US authorities have kicked off the distribution of the freshly approved Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus in New York's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital, with the city's inhabitants being the first to receive the freshly approved vaccine.
Moderna's vaccine is the second to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, with the decision made last Friday. The vaccine is said to have 94 percent efficacy, according to its developers.
The US is currently holding its position as the country suffering most from the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 17.9 million cases registered since the virus outbreak earlier this year.
