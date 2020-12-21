Joe Biden Receives Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine in Delaware Hospital

Biden received his first of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday during a televised event that took place on the same day that Moderna's vaccine began arriving at several US states.
The president-elect stressed to viewers that he was subjecting himself to the immunization in order to "demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine."
"There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot," he added, also noting that the Trump administration "deserves some credit getting [vaccine efforts] off the ground" through Operation Warp Speed.
Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill, who had received the vaccine earlier in the day.
