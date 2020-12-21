Register
18:04 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. flag flies above the Bald Eagle statue by Theodore Roszak atop the U.S. embassy in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010

    Ex-Envoy Says Biden Should Dump Trump’s Ambassadors Immediately After Taking Office

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081486904_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_ef4e85814fea56a6c22e6a93e023d6d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012211081531777-ex-envoy-says-biden-should-dump-trumps-ambassadors-immediately-after-taking-office/

    Ambassadors of the United States serve at the pleasure of the president, and need to be confirmed by the Senate before taking up their posts. To date, Donald Trump has made some 189 ambassadorial appointments, including political picks of his choosing and career diplomats from the State Department.

    President-elect Joe Biden should flush out all of President Trump’s ambassadors on 20 January 2021 as a tit-for-tat response to Trump’s sacking of all of President Barack Obama’s diplomats on day one in 2017, Anthony Gardner, Obama’s ambassador to the European Union, suggests.

    “Exactly 4 years ago I received telegram from incoming Trump team to vacate on Jan 20. Time for similar telegram to go out now: all Trump politically appointed ambassadors to leave Jan 20,” Gardner tweeted.

    The former diplomat suggested that Gordon Sondland, who served as the US ambassador to the EU between 2018 and 2020, has already been “disgraced” and sent home, adding that it’s “time to send qualified people to important posts.”

    Sondland, who testified before the House of Representatives during the impeachment inquiry in late 2019, was dismissed by Trump in February 2020 shortly after the president was acquitted by the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

    Gardner served as director of European affairs on the National Security Council during the Clinton administration, and has also worked at multiple banks, and the Treuhandanstalt, the German ministry tasked with privatizing and liquidating East German assets after unification. He is reportedly a close friend of Antony Blinken, Biden’s Iraq, Libya and Syria war-supporting pick for secretary of state.

    The Price of Ambassadorships

    In US politics, ambassadorships are often used as a means to reward political allies, with Democrats and Republicans alike regularly accusing one another of appointing envoys on the basis of things like campaign contributions rather than diplomatic acumen and experience. About half of Trump’s appointments have consisted of career foreign service diplomats, with the rest being his political appointees. Last week, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that the Biden camp was considering Dreamworks Animation cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg and Bob Iger, a senior executive at Disney, for ambassadorships, with Iger reportedly up for a post to China or the UK. Iger and Katzenberg reportedly donated heavily to the Biden campaign, giving $250,000 and $617,800 during the 2020 election season.

    The Hollywood sign is seen above Los Angeles, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    DreamWorks Co-Founder, Disney Executive Chairman Reportedly Among Biden's Picks for Ambassadors
    Trump received flak in 2016 for ordering all of President Obama’s politically appointed ambassadors to quit their posts immediately after stepping into office in January 2017, causing diplomats families problems and leaving vacancies in multiple key countries, with some of them lasting months or even years.

    The United States is heading for a tension-filled Inauguration Day on 20 January, 2021, with President Trump still refusing to concede the 3 November election, accusing his opponents of systemic fraud.

    Related:

    Fauci Calls for Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be Vaccinated 'As Soon As Possible'
    Slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter Slams Biden, Trump as ‘The Same Guy’ on Iran Policy
    Nikki Haley Urges Biden to Keep 'Three Critical Areas' of Trump's Foreign Policy
    'It's Not Over': Why Team Trump Continues to Fight Regardless of Electoral College Voting for Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse