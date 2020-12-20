Register
21:27 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sculpture of the Satanic god Baphomet unveiled by The Satanic Temple in Detroit, Michigan

    Satanic Panic! US Counter-Terror Agency Alarmed by Welsh Nazi Devil-Worshippers

    The Satanic Temple Courtesy Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012201081520426-satanic-panic-us-counter-terror-agency-alarmed-by-welsh-nazi-devil-worshippers/

    The Order of the Nine Angles claims it was founded in Shropshire, Wales, by a witch who led an underground pagan cult that has survived in secret since the coming of Christianity. It reveres Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden for bringing death and chaos to the world.

    A US counter-terrorism agency raised an alarm over an obscure and tiny satanic neo-Nazi cult hailing from Wales.

    The leaked internal report from the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) claimed that the Order of Nine Angles (O9A) "advocates for the destruction of civilization and urges adherents to undertake violent acts as a way to gain mystical insights".

    The report, obtained by Yahoo! News and dated November 12, said O9A was "a largely decentralized group that advocates a violent extremist interpretation of Satanism" – but in an apparent nod to respect for diversity, noted that "Satanism is a religion with multiple variants, most of which are not violent extremist".

    O9A lists a series of radical organisations believed to be influenced by the order's bizarre ideology, including the Rapewaffen Division, Rape Krieg, the Atomwaffen Division and the Sonnenkrieg Division.

    O9A hit the headlines earlier in 2020 when US Army Private Ethan Melzer was arrested on suspicion of passing information about his unit to extremists and the Islamist terror network al-Qaeda. Among Melzer's possessions was a copy of The Sinister Tradition, a book published by O9A.

    Former FBI agent Mike German, now a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National Security Program, told Yahoo the NCTC report was "problematic."

    "It identifies some obscure ideology, defines it very poorly, implies it has some causal effect on violence but doesn’t say it, gives far too few examples and doesn’t really provide suggestions for law enforcement who receive it,” German said. “Are there six people who believe this and committed crimes or 6 million people who believe this?” he asked doubtfully.

    The order was founded in rural Shropshire in the east of Wales in the 1960s or 70s, as a unification of three clandestine pagan cults that purportedly survived the coming of Christianity at the time of the Roman Empire. O9A reveres historical figures like Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden who wreaked chaos, destruction and death.

    O9A's beliefs are a mix of occult mysticism, including the black mass, pagan magic and the three-dimensional 'Star Game', meant to lead initiates to an enlightenment.

    According to British anti-fascist group Hope not Hate, O9A only has a handful of members. Ryan Fleming, a member of the UK neo-Nazi group National Action, which has been banned as a terrorist organisation, published Satanist works and is allegedly a member of the O9A's Yorkshire "nexion" or cell, the Drakon Covenant. Fleming was jailed in 2017 for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

    Related:

    Russian Police Detain Occultist Who Tricked Teen Into Paying Him to Have Her Soul ‘Sold to Satan’
    US Authorities Call Out 'Satanic Cult Activity' Warning Hoax in San Bernardino Forest Area
    Stir as Trump Has His Say on Conspiracy Group Fighting 'Satanic Paedophiles'
    Satan in Love With 2020 - Twitter Ripped Over the New Dating App Ad
    Tags:
    Osama bin Laden, Adolf Hitler, US National Counterterrorism Center, National Action (UK), Satan, Satanism, Neo-Nazi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse