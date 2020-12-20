'There's Way Too Much at Stake': Donald Trump Jr. Calls to Fight for GOP Majority in Senate

Two Senate runoff votes are due to take place on 5 January, with GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler taking on Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. A win by at least one of the Republicans would mean the GOP will continue to control the Senate under President-elect Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. addressed Georgia residents at a rally on Saturday, urging them to help maintain the Republican majority in the Senate and preserve his father's accomplishments by picking GOP Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, in the upcoming Senate runoff votes.

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?

Donald Trump's eldest son emotionally called on his audience at the Colonnade Centre in Catoosa County to not only go the polls, but to do it as early as possible, call friends to vote, and speak to them about how essential a GOP win is.

"There's way too much at stake, guys, for ourselves, for our families, for our freedoms, you know, all those things the left doesn't really believe in. I still do. That's why I'm doing this", Trump Jr. said during the third of his three campaign stops in Georgia. He went on to urge the public not to "squander this opportunity", or otherwise they will regret it, he warned.

Trump Jr. quickly proceeded to denounce "leftist" New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) citing him as a perfect reason to vote red and fuming that he "destroyed New York City".

"He's saying that New York City's future depends on this Senate race in Georgia, because he knows that if the leftists win, guess what? You will have the privilege of paying for New York's incompetence", he explained further in his rant.

Moving on to China, Donald Jr. suggested the world's second biggest economy would prefer the Democrats to be in office.

"Why does China want the Democrats to win? You think it's because it's good for America? Or do you think it's because if the Democrats win it's good for China?", he queried.

Trump Jr. called out Democrats who had reportedly at some point established contact with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including Jon Ossoff, a Democratic Party nominee for the Georgia vote, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Hunter Biden, deploring the fact that "no one cares".

He brought up Ossoff omitting from his Senate filings a payment from a company allegedly linked to the CCP. The candidate later explained the hiccup as an "oversight", correcting the papers, but the GOP continued to question whether his dropping the payment from the document had benefitted Ossoff's campaign.

Trump Jr. also mentioned the reported relationship between Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, along with Hunter Biden's business ties with Chinese enterprises.

The younger Trump dismissed the idea that Republicans would skip voting citing their concerns about potential fraud or other reasons. "That's what the Democrats want", he said, arguing they had been striving for this for years, and stressing it wouldn't happen.

Why Are There Two Runoffs in Georgia?

On 5 January 2021, two outstanding Senate races in one state, Georgia, will decide who takes control of the US Senate. As no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote in November, Georgia election law says the two leading vote-getters must compete in a runoff.

Also, uniquely this time, the southeastern state has both Senate seats up for election: one is a regular election as Sen. David Perdue, 71, finishes his first six-year term and goes for re-election.

© AP Photo / Ben Gray Rusty Albietz, of Blairsville, Ga., looks up at his flag while rallying with supporters of President Donald Trump outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

The other is a special vote after a Republican senator retired last year. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) was preliminarily appointed to the seat, and now she's running in her first election for a full term.

As the pandemic is still impacting the electoral process, early in-person voting already started on 14 December, with Georgia residents also entitled to cast their ballots by mail.

Perdue and Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in the races, and at least one of the two Republican candidates must win for the GOP to retain its Senate majority.