Ex-US President Barack Obama Reveals His Top 30 ‘Favorite Songs of the Year’

Undoubtedly, every one of us does some activities to entertain ourselves and pass a good time during such a hard year like 2020, which got worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ex-US President Barack Obama is no exception. In the past days, he has shared lists of his favorite books, films, and series of the year. What are his favorite songs?

Former two-term US President Barack Obama on Saturday shared with his followers on social media a list of his top 30 “favorite songs of the year” with the hope they would “find a new song or two to listen to”.

Obama’s playlist included various musical genres, including rap, hip-hop, pop, rock, country, folk, along with some African and Latin American genres. The first song on the list is ‘Savage (Remix)’ by Megan thee Stallion with Beyonce on the track too.

Gunna, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Lido Pimienta, Bruce Springsteen, Waxahatchee, Bob Dylan, Ami Faku, Chris Stapleton, J. Cole, and Phoebe Bridgers, along with other American and global musicians appeared among the ex-president’s favorite hit-makers.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama wrote on his accounts across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

On Friday, Obama let followers know what films and series he has enjoyed watching during the coronavirus lockdown. His favorite film list included ‘Time’, ‘Soul’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Let Him Go’, and other “theatrical movies and television features”, as well as “visual storytelling”.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

One day prior, the former White House resident posted a list of his “favorite books of 2020”, with publications such as ‘Homeland Elegies’ by Ayad Akhtar, ‘Long Bright River’ by Liz Moore, ‘The Glass Hotel’ by Emily St. John Mandel, ‘Twilight of Democracy’ by Anne Applebaum, and other works.

As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020

US President Barack Obama served two terms at the White House as the 44th President of the United States, the first African-American to hold the highest office in the nation.