Register
22:33 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020.

    WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany Reveals She Was Doxed, Bullied After Assuming Position

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    334
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/13/1081512740_0:144:3185:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_223d1499696a453a128798dcbdbbbf5f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012191081512866-wh-press-sec-kayleigh-mcenany-reveals-she-was-doxed-bullied-after-assuming-position/

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shed light on the way that she and other Republican women are treated by the media, accusing the press of bias toward conservatives and calling for "civility" toward everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

    The current White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, in an interview to The Daily Caller, shared details about how her life changed after she began to work in the Trump administration.

    She stated that she will “never forget” a day when she was at home, shortly after having assumed the position of Trump press secretary in April 2020, when a police officer turned up at her door.

    “Hey, I need to check in on you, we heard there were some rioters that were targeting your home,” McEnany claimed the officer said, adding that it was the moment that she found out that her “address had been put up on social media.”

    It is unclear what kind of rioters exactly the reported police officer may have been talking about.

    According to the press secretary's comments, she received calls and messages in the middle of the night that she alleged were "targeting" and "harassing".

    “I lately get three a.m. phone calls from unknown numbers, and listen to the voicemails, and they are targeting, harassing messages,” McEnany asserted. “It’s really unfortunate. I don’t think anyone deserves that whether you are on the right, whether you are on the left, we should have civility in this country, and it’s unfortunate that just wanting to serve your country means that you’re targeted with threats of that nature.”

    The Trump appointee denounced what she characterized as a lack of objectivity toward conservative women in the media, claiming "liberal bias" just because of their party affiliation.

    “It’s unfortunate, but if you are a Republican, male or female, you will be attacked particularly in the Trump administration because the media always is keen to demonstrate their innately liberal bias,” she suggested.

    McEnany insisted that “no matter what Republican administration it is, Republican women are just treated differently by virtue of their party ideology.”

    Her comments fall in line with recent assertions made by Trump that media, along with big tech corporations like Twitter, Facebook and Google, are "owned by the Radical Left" and biased toward conservatives while simultaneously practicing shadow-bans on Republicans.

    McEnany became Trump's fourth White House press secretary in April 2020, succeeding Stephanie Grisham who had held the position beginning in July 2019.

    Related:

    White House Press Sec McEnany Shares Footage of 'Thousands Upon Thousands' of Trump Supporters in CA
    Kayleigh McEnany Brands Student Petition to Ban Trump Officials from Visiting Harvard 'Censorship'
    White House Press Secretary McEnany Berates Press for Ignoring Eric Swalwell, Hunter Biden Scandals
    Tags:
    Doxing, bullying, White House, Kayleigh McEnany, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse