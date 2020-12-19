Meghan McCain Hits Back at Trump for Calling Late Father 'Most Overrated Person in Washington, DC'

John McCain’s daughter, TV anchor Meghan McCain, has frequently spoken out against President Trump, especially in response to stinging comments targeting her father, who died in 2018.

Meghan McCain has hit back at President Trump in the wake of POTUS’ latest derogatory remarks aimed at her father, the late GOP Sen. John McCain for Arizona.

"Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad”, she tweeted back, doubling down on her rant:

“It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honour, you have disgraced the office of the presidency".

The View co-host, aged 36, then went on to point to Trump’s recent election loss in a usually red state, noting reproachfully that Trump “couldn't even pull it out in Arizona”.

Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency.



You couldn't even pull it out in Arizona... https://t.co/5RBH5LwvQz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 18, 2020

She thus responded to Trump’s earlier tweet, where he referred to her father, who was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, as “last in his class” and “one of the most overrated people in [Washington] D.C.”

Meghan McCain has a long history of publicly calling out the incumbent president, especially in a bid to strike back at his emotional remarks about her father, who died of brain cancer in 2018, aged 81.

In one of the most chewed-over instances, Trump jeered at the ex-presidential nominee, a Vietnam War veteran, while campaigning for his presidency in 2015.

“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured”, Trump said notoriously.

Separately, according to a September report in The Atlantic, Trump ostensibly called members of the military, McCain included, "suckers" and "losers". Trump promptly denied the story, although Meghan said she believed it, since Trump had reportedly indeed dubbed McCain a “loser”.

Trump and McCain were at loggerheads for years, not seeing eye-to-eye in terms of GOP policies. McCain for his part also openly ripped Trump’s ways during the 2016 campaign.

“When Mr Trump attacks women and demeans the women in our nation and our society, that is a point where I just have to part company", the Arizona lawmaker fumed in 2016 after the infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, showing the then campaigning GOP presidential hopeful bragging about grabbing women “by the p***y”.

The McCain family celebrated Biden's win in this year’s presidential race, with the late senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, having reportedly assisted the Democrat on his campaign trail earlier this year.