15:28 GMT19 December 2020
    Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning its vaccination campaign to inoculate people against the COVID-19 virus.

    US Professors Say Essential Workers Should be Vaccinated Before Elderly as Old People are ‘Whiter’

    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    As the debate about how to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine across the US continues apace, the advocates of social justice ideology have started to give their verdict on who should receive the vaccine first.

    An American university professor has sparked outrage after suggesting that the elderly should not be first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine because they are more likely to be white.

    Harald Schmidt, a professor of ethics and heath policy at the University of Pennsylvania - notably himself a white man - said in an interview with the New York Times that it would justifiable to put essential workers due to the risk of front-line work, but also because they are more often from minority backgrounds, whereas the elderly are a largely white group.

    “Older populations are whiter,” Mr Schmidt said, adding that, “society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

    The academic then attempted to retract his remarks in a tweet, saying that he “never espoused a race-only prioritisation.”

    In the same New York Times article, another academic - Marc Lipsitch, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard University - said that he was opposed to classifying teachers as essential workers, again pointing to race as his rationale.

    “Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees,” Mr Lipsitch told The Times.

    Netizens were thick and fast with condemnation of the remarks.

    The above comes following the US’ first week of vaccine rollout, which was aimed primarily at immunising healthcare workers in high-risk positions. The US government is set to hold a meeting on Sunday December 20 to decide upon which social group will be in line to get the vaccine next. Based on the current voting trajectory, it appears that non-healthcare frontline workers - such as footsore workers - are likely to be prioritised over the elderly.

    The overwhelmingly majority of those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic have been people over the age of 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans over the age of 85 are 630 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people between the ages of 18-29. 

