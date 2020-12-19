US Senators Put Forward Bipartisan Bill to Restrict Online Porn Amid Reports of 'Child Abuse'

US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill that stipulates further restrictions of adult content on the internet.
The Stop Internet Sexual Exploitation Act, proposed by Republican Ben Sassen and Democrat Jeff Merkley, would require consent forms to be uploaded for every individual appearing in the video. It also demands that porn sites set up a 24-hour hotline for video removals, also obliging platforms to delete videos within 2 hours after victims flag them.
It also orders the Justice Department to establish a database with individuals who have declared they don't consent to feature in adult videos, so porn sites will have to check it when uploading clips.
"Human dignity matters. A decent society has an obligation to fight sexual exploitation and human trafficking. For years, Pornhub and its parent company Mindgeek monetised rape, abuse, and child exploitation", Senator Sasse said.
"While these suit-wearing traffickers got rich, their victims have lived with the pain and fear. That has to end now. Our bill is aimed squarely at the monsters who profit from rape. Washington ought to be able to come together to combat human trafficking and make this right", he added.
According to the lawmaker's office, the non-consensual distribution of privacy-invading content or sex acts would also be criminalised under the bill.
At the same time, anyone featuring in online porn without their consent would also have a private right of action to start civil litigation against the porn sites, because they won't be protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
All comments
Show new comments (0)