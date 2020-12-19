Register
04:17 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Congressional Republicans to Put Biden Cabinet Nominees Under Spotlight

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081504904_0:0:3008:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_c3bf5c0bce6856589ade9b9b0cac9c66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012191081505058-congressional-republicans-to-put-biden-cabinet-nominees-under-spotlight/

    Republican representatives in the House are focusing on hawkish secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken's consultancy work with his well-connected beltway firm of former Obama-administration staffers, along with potential budget management chief Neera Tanden's leadership of a controversial think-tank.

    US House Republicans are giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine by scrutinising President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet picks, in an echo of bids to block US President Donald Trump's nominees.

    Members of the Oversight and Reform Committee, led by ranking member James Comer have written to Biden's chief of staff nominee, Ron Klain, demanding answers to their concerns about four nominees.

    The four are Biden designates for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, the secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and office of management and budget head Neera Tanden. To take up those posts, all will need the approval of the Senate which looks like it could remain under Republican control.

    Antony Blinken and Avril Haines

    Committee members questioned whether Blinken's work for WestExec Advisors, a Beltway consulting firm he founded with other former officials he worked with in the administration of US President Barack Obama, was a “disqualifying conflicts of interest.” Haines worked at the company until July.

    The GOP representatives asked if the firm, whose slogan is “bringing the situation room to the board room”, took any work related to China or other foreign governments and if it had any financial connections with the Asian power. They addressed the same questions to Blinken and four other executives at the company.

    WestExec recently removed references on its website to helping universities qualify for Defence Department research grants while simultaneously cooperating with foreign research bodies, taking foreign donations and accepting foreign students.

    The company said it no longer offered those services to universities, which it claimed were “to help them avoid inadvertently becoming involved with the Chinese government.”

    WestExec's website describes the firm as an "unrivaled, bipartisan team of senior national security leaders with the most recent experience and unmatched networks in defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy, and strategic communications." Blinken is said to have been one of the architects and cheerleaders of Obama's sponsorship of conflicts across the Middle East, including Libya, Syria and Yemen.

    Alejandro Mayorkas

    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security speaks at the 2015 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Miami Beach, Florida

    The GOP committee members also pressed Biden's transition team on a critical 2015 report by the Inspector-General's Office into Mayorkas, then director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama. The report found Mayorkas had wielded “improper influence” over the EB-5 immigration programme in three instances to aid applicants.

    The EB-5 programme, set up in 1990, grants lawful permanent resident or 'green card' status to businesspeople who invest at least $900,000 in the US. It has been the subject of controversy, including several major fraud operations targeting prospective candidates and applicants suspected of being fugitives or linked to Iranian and Chinese intelligence services. That led to an unsuccessful 2017 bipartisan attempt in Congress to end the programme.

    A spokesperson for Mayorkas insisted that, despite the Inspector-General's criticism, the report did not find that he broke any laws.

    Neera Tanden

    Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden speaks at a protest outside the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden speaks at a protest outside the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington

    Republican congress members claim that Tanden has an "unsettling" background, including “bullying, outing a victim of sexual harassment, making viciously partisan statements, and overall, exhibiting poor leadership.” 

    Tanden, who is of Indian descent and would be the first ethnic-minority holder of the post, is currently president and chief executive of liberal think-tank The Center for American Progress (CAP), whose founder and former president is Hillary Clinton's 2016 election campaign chairman, John Podesta.

    Tanden's office described her 2018 naming of a sexual assault victim who worked at CAP as a "mistake."

    The committee members also homed in on Tanden's deletion of over 1,000 of her past Twitter posts after Biden nominated her for the job. 

    “Have any of these potential nominees deleted social media material either two weeks prior to the November 3, 2020, election or since the election? If so, why?” they asked Klain.  

    CAP strongly advocated in 2016 for close ties with the powerful Gulf monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the two leading members of the coalition fighting the US-supported war in Yemen, but has also been accused of hostility toward Washington's main Mideast ally Israel.

    In 2019, the organisation sacked two staff members after an internal probe into a leak of emails discussing how it should officially react to the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi attackers in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

    Khashoggi, a royal insider and fierce critic of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Sultan, was murdered when he visited the Saudi consulate in Turkey to obtain a marriage license. His assassins cut his body into small pieces which were then flushed down a toilet. 

    The Saudi monarchy denied a role in the journalist's killing. In December 2019, a Saudi court sentenced five suspects said to be involved in the murder to death and jailed another three for 24 years.

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Could a Biden Presidency Mean Return to Humanitarian Bombing of 'Pax Obama'?
    Republican moves to scrutinise Biden appointees may be welcomed in conservative quarters as a case of 'sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander'. Democratic representatives and senators blocked or delayed well over a hundred appointments made by outgoing US President Donald Trump during his four-year term, including those of Secretary of Education Betsy De Vos and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

    In Kavanaugh's case, Democrats presented four separate allegations of sexual assault dating back to his teenage years in the 1980s, which had never been reported to authorities.

    Related:

    Biden Campaign Deletes Attack Ad Against Buttigieg After Cabinet Nomination
    Hunter Biden's Associates Reportedly Wanted to 'Get Joe Involved' in Joint Venture With the Chinese
    'Foul Play': Joe Biden Defends His Son Hunter Over Tax Probe
    Hillary Clinton Defends Biden Team Member Who Called Republicans a 'Bunch of F***ers'
    Biden Reportedly Won't Demand Maduro's Resignation in Sanctions Relief Negotiations
    Tags:
    Antony Blinken, Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse