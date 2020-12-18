Register
17:39 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle

    Moderna Dumps 400,000 Doses of Vaccine Due to Filtration Issue, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079840937_0:105:2244:1367_1200x675_80_0_0_fcee7cdb2d3de9cc2c100986503dc20a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012181081504420-moderna-dumps-400000-doses-of-vaccine-due-to-filtration-issue-report-says/

    The hiccup reportedly won’t ruin the pharmaceutical company’s ambitious plans to produce 20 million doses this month, and even more shots specifically for US citizens in early 2021.

    Moderna Inc. had to dispose of 400,000 doses of its experimental coronavirus inoculation due to a filtration issue that arose during the final stages of manufacturing, Bloomberg reported, citing Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientific adviser.

    The 400,000 doses, which hadn't yet been put into vials, were part of a larger four-million batch of the vaccine, the adviser pointed out.

    According to the company’s spokesman, Ray Jordan, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm is set to meet its earlier stated goal of producing 20 million doses by the end of this month, and 85 to 100 million doses for the US in the first quarter of 2021.

    Jordan refused to comment on the filtration issue that allegedly prompted the disposal of the large quantity of doses.

    Moderna’s two-dose regimen is based on messenger RNA technology similar to the one used in the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last week.

    Vials with a sticker reading, COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concerns', US Federal Regulator Says

    The Moderna vaccine, which was earlier reviewed by federal medical advisers, is set to be authorised for emergency use on Friday, allowing the company to begin shipping large batches of the shot.

    After the panel's endorsement, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said his agency had informed Moderna it would work "rapidly" to obtain the authorisation. Regulators reported earlier this week that the said inoculation was safe and 94% effective.

    Incumbent President Donald Trump has already taken to Twitter to report "the overwhelming authorisation" of the vaccine; however, the FDA hasn't yet released any information in this regard.

    The US has clocked more coronavirus cases and related deaths than any other country this week, with the death toll topping 300,000.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind
    Live Updates: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concerns', US FDA Says
    FDA Panel Recommends Moderna Vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization
    Tags:
    vaccine, company
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse