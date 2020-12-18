US Vice President, Second Lady Get COVID-19 Vaccination in Public

"I didn't feel a thing. Well done, and I appreciate your service to the country", Pence told the team of nurses who administered the vaccine.
The couple was joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who was also vaccinated live on television. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, both of whom have already contracted COVID-19, have not said when they will get immunised against the virus.
BREAKING: Vice Pres. Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/D3NZXWFj5S pic.twitter.com/dDWzaLUMi0— ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2020
