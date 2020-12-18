Register
10:03 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton addresses a press conference for the film Hillary screened in the Berlinale Special category at the 70th Berlinale film festival on February 25, 2020 in Berlin. - The 11-day Berlinale celebrates its 70th anniversary and runs until March 1, 2020

    Hillary Clinton Defends Biden Team Member Who Called Republicans a 'Bunch of F***ers'

    © AFP 2020 / DAVID GANNON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    316
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081497804_0:317:3071:2045_1200x675_80_0_0_3b5139bcb971e1384165218b4e31e027.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012181081498346-hillary-clinton-defends-biden-team-member-who-used-curse-word-against-republicans/

    Joe Biden donors have reportedly urged O'Malley Dillon to apologise to the US president-elect and possibly to congressional Republicans for using an expletive against GOP lawmakers.

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has moved to defend President-elect Joe Biden's campaign manager and incoming deputy chief of staff, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, after she called Republicans "a bunch of f***ers".

    "People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don't think so", Clinton tweeted on Thursday.

    The remarks came a day after O'Malley Dillon in an interview with the magazine Glamour provided an unflattering characterisation of the GOP lawmakers that Biden promised to cooperate with during his upcoming presidency.

    "The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I'm not saying they're not a bunch of f***ers. [Republican Senate leader] Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal? [Biden] rejected that", she said.

    The former vice president, she added, had "set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too".

    O'Malley Dillon stressed that Americans would like to see their leaders "moving in a path forward", and expressed hope that "this negative, polarised electorate that politics has created" was something that "we can break down".

    Republicans immediately took aim at the incoming deputy chief of staff, and even some advisers close to Biden expressed frustration over her remarks, according to Axios.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    Only 26 Out of 249 Republicans in US Congress Convinced Biden Won Election, Survey Shows
    The news outlet also cited an unnamed Biden donor as saying that "for those of us who, from day one, bought into Biden's calls for civility and a return to normalcy, this isn't just beyond the pale — it's plain stupid", in an apparent nod to O'Malley Dillon's obscenity-laced comment.

    Some donors reportedly went further by saying that the incoming deputy chief of staff should apologise to both the president-elect and congressional Republicans.

    The developments were preceded by Biden delivering remarks in Delaware in celebration of his election victory, shortly after Monday's Electoral College vote, in which he secured 306 voted to Republican rival Donald Trump's 232. The votes are due to be certified by the US Congress on 6 January.

    "In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. Now it's time to turn the page, as we've done throughout our history – to unite, to heal", Biden pointed out.

    President Trump, for his part, continues to refuse to concede the election, accusing Democrats of robbing him of victory using faulty voting machines, mass mail-in ballot dumps, and other types of "voter fraud".

    Related:

    Republican National Committee Accuses Twitter of Illegal Support for Biden
    'There is a Role for Republicans' in Biden Administration, John McCain's Widow Says
    Tags:
    Republicans, Donald Trump, Twitter, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-government protesters react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Saturday, 17 December 2011 in Abu Saiba village west of the capital of Manama, Bahrain. It was the third straight day of clashes along the main highway where protesters were trying to stage sit-ins against the government.
    10 Years Since Beginning of Arab Spring
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse