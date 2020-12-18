Register
01:01 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China is defending its proposed cybersecurity laws as beyond reproach in the wake of harsh criticism from the US - criticism that the state -run Xinhua news agency called arrogance and hypocrisy.

    Biden Pledges to Respond to Those Behind 'Malicious Cyber Attacks' Against US Gov't

    © Flickr / Yuri Samoilov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012181081495651-biden-pledges-to-respond-to-those-behind-malicious-cyber-attacks-against-us-govt/

    Earlier in the week, a cyberattack targeted hundreds of US companies and federal government entities. Several US media reports immediately alleged that the hacking group behind the attack was backed by a foreign government, with some directly accusing Russia of being connected with the hacks.

    US President-elect Joe Biden, in a statement on Thursday, vowed to take action against those behind recent cyberattacks against US entities, outlining that he would to make cybersecurity "a top priority" after he takes office.

    “We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners,” Biden said in a statement.

    The president-elect added that, although not everything about the attack is clear, "what we do know is a matter of grave concern".

    What Is Known?

    The massive hacking attack was reported last week and was said to have targeted multiple government and business entities in the United States.

    Cybersecurity company FireEye said the attack was conducted through the widely-used Orion network monitoring product developed and marketed by US company SolarWinds, and performed by a "sophisticated" hacking group allegedly "backed by the foreign government". 

    "We have identified a global campaign that introduces a compromise into the networks of public and private organizations through the software supply chain. This compromise is delivered through updates to a widely-used IT infrastructure management software—the Orion network monitoring product from SolarWinds", FireEye said on 13 December.

    On Tuesday, the US Homeland Security Department acknowledged cyber breaches across the federal government and said that it was "working closely with our partners in the public and private sector on the federal response".

    The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday asserted that the hacking attack put all levels of the US government in "grave" peril, and reports continue to emerge saying that pathways to affect multiple US entities were found.

    Two US House committees, the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight and Reform Committee, stated on Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the cyberattack.

    “Our Committees are seeking information related to the apparent, widespread compromise of multiple federal government, critical infrastructure, and private sector information technology networks,” the Homeland Security Committee chair, Bennie Thompson, and the Oversight and Reform Committee chairwoman, Carolyn Maloney, wrote to the FBI, the Homeland Security Department and the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

    What Do the Reports Say?

    The New York Times said, referring to a warning issued by the Department of Homeland Security, that the hackers used different types of malware and various techniques.

    The report noted, however, that investigators do not have a comprehensive list of what software in government agencies has been corrupted.

    According to reports, hackers successfully breached the US Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Several federal government entities were reportedly affected, including the Pentagon, the Commerce Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Treasury and the National Institutes of Health.

    U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks during the turnover ceremony of defense articles, at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ELOISA LOPEZ
    US Security Adviser O'Brien Cuts Trip Short to Address Hacking Incident
    Politico said in a Thursday report, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the US nuclear weapons stockpile, had obtained evidence that hackers had accessed their networks as part of an "extensive espionage operation".

    According to the report, suspicious activites were detected in networks at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as well as at the Sandia and the Los Alamos national laboratories, and several offices of the Energy Department.

    The US Energy Department stated later on Thursday, however, that the hack was isolated to business networks only and never impacted the national security functions of the nation's nuclear network.

    Reuters reported on the same day that Microsoft was also hacked, as part of the cyber breach, and, according to sources familiar with the matter, "had its own products leveraged to further the attacks on others".

    Russian Hackers Again

    Shortly after the attack, the Washington Post alleged without proof that the infamous 'Cozy Bear' hacking group, which is claimed to be connected with the Russian government and birthed in the GRU units, was behind the attack.

    The NYT also claimed that the hack was only a "part of a far larger operation whose sophistication stunned even experts who have been following a quarter-century of Russian hacks on the Pentagon and American civilian agencies". The outlet also said that the so-called 'espionage attack' has been ongoing since spring.

    The well-worn allegations were met in Moscow with scepticism, as the Embassy of Russia in the US denounced them as "unfounded" and once again reiterated that Russia "does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain".

    Anti-Russia sentiment, particularly regarding cybersecurity, has a long history in the United States, and hardly has there been a single hacking attack in America that has not been blamed on ubiquitous and hidden "Russian hackers".

    During the 2016 presidential election in the US, an incident with the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails was also blamed on Russian hackers; at that time, the 'Fancy Bear' group, Cozy Bear's co-villain from the mysterious GRU special unit.

    Hysteria regarding the Russian hackers has continued, although the Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed the accusations of attempting to hack US entities or meddle in American politics.

    Related:

    US Treasury Hacked by 'Sophisticated' Foreign Government-backed Actors, Report Says
    Washington Post Publishes Evidence-Free Claims of Russian Hacking
    SolarWinds Investors Sold $280 Million of Shares Days Before Hack That Saw Prices Nosedive
    Tags:
    cybersecurity, US government, cyber attacks, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-government protesters react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Saturday, 17 December 2011 in Abu Saiba village west of the capital of Manama, Bahrain. It was the third straight day of clashes along the main highway where protesters were trying to stage sit-ins against the government.
    10 Years Since Beginning of Arab Spring
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse