Register
17:10 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pan Am crash. Trail of Disaster - Agreat gouge of earth and the wrecked houses of the village of Lockerbie Thursday, January 28, 1988, show the path of the crashing Pan Am Boeing 747 airliner. The jetliner crashed Wednesday night, killing all 258 poeple on board, and an unknown number on the ground. (AP-Photo/Martin Cleaver)

    As US Justice Department Prepares to Charge New Lockerbie Suspect, What Actually Happened? 

    © AP Photo / Martin Cleaver
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081485276_0:166:2000:1291_1200x675_80_0_0_22f91ea469cf75a26c828a9d6d73017a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012171081493166-as-us-justice-department-prepares-to-charge-new-lockerbie-suspect-what-actually-happened/

    Four days before Christmas in 1988 Pan-Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The plane, which was flying from London to New York, had been brought down by a bomb but who planted it and why?

    The US Justice Department reportedly plans to charge a new suspect in connection with the infamous bombing of a Boeing 747 in 1988.

    The Wall Street Journal reported the man in question was Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, who allegedly worked as a bombmaker for President Muammar Gaddafi.

    ​On 21 December 1988 a bomb exploded in the plane’s cargo hold, killing all 258 people on board and another 12 on the ground in the small town of Lockerbie in southern Scotland.

    The plane had only taken off an hour earlier from Heathrow Airport and on board were 190 Americans, including 35 students from Syracuse University in upstate New York who were flying home for Christmas after a semester in London.

    ​Like the 9/11 attacks, the attack came completely out of the blue and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was caught off guard, as was the US President-Elect George H.W. Bush and the outgoing President, Ronald Reagan.   

    MI6 and the CIA began to compile a list of suspected nations and terrorist groups who might have carried out the atrocity.

    Top of the list was Libya, whose quixotic ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was often accused by the US of supporting acts of terrorism against US targets, including the 1986 bombing of a nightclub in West Berlin popular with American service personnel.

    ​In April 1986 President Reagan had ordered the US Air Force to bomb Libya and Gaddafi’s daughter Hana was killed during one air raid. 

    The investigation into the Lockerbie bombing was launched by Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary, the tiny police force responsible for the area around the town. They were assisted by MI5, MI6, the FBI and the CIA.

    A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie
    © AP Photo / Martin Cleaver, File
    A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie

    In November 1991 indictments were initiated against Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer and head of security for Libyan Arab Airlines, and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah, LAA’s station manager at Luqa airport in Malta.

    Malta was at the heart of the allegations of Libyan involvement. It was claimed the bomb was placed in a brown Samsonite suitcase - bought by al-Megrahi in Malta - and smuggled aboard a plane to Frankfurt, where it was then transferred on a flight to London and eventually ended up on Flight 103.

    In 1992 the UN Security Council imposed an arms sales embargo and air travel sanction on Libya.

    The sanctions were later lifted after Libya agreed to hand over the suspects and pay US$2.7 billion compensation to the victims' families.

    Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, left, and Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi, right, Libyan agents wanted in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103, are pictured in these undated photos.
    © AP Photo
    Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, left, and Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi, right, Libyan agents wanted in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103, are pictured in these undated photos.

    In 2000 al-Megrahi and Fhimah went on trial, under Scottish law, at a special court in the Netherlands.

    Al-Fhimah was convicted but al-Megrahi was found guilty and jailed for life and was told he must spend a minimum of 27 years in a Scottish prison.

    But al-Megrahi’s conviction was questioned and in 2007 the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission recommended he be granted a full appeal.

    His lawyers claimed the only evidence against him was the uncorroborated claims of Maltese shopkeeper Tony Gauci, who identified al-Megrahi as having bought 12 items of clothing found in the Samsonite suitcase holding the bomb.

    In August 2009, with relations between Britain and Libya fully restored, al-Megrahi was released on compassionate grounds. He died three years later, from prostate cancer.

    Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya accorded the honorifics Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Muammar al-Gaddafi, leader of Libya accorded the honorifics "Guide of the First of September Great Revolution of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya".

    But in 2017 his family launched a new posthumous appeal against his conviction and last month five Scottish judges began hearing the case.

    ​Although Libya had admitted, in 2003, that it was responsible for the bombing there are many who still believe Gaddafi was made a scapegoat.

    Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora died, has always believed Iran brought down the plane in revenge for the shooting down of an Iranian airliner by the USS Vincennes in July 1988.

    Mr Swire said he found the news of the new Libyan suspect “unwelcome” and cast doubt on the involvement of Masud, who is currently being held by the US-backed Libyan government in Tripoli.

    Much of the new evidence linking Masud with the bombing is understood to come from an investigation by journalist Ken Dornstein, whose brother David was killed on Flight 103. He has described Masud as a shadowy figure.

    Dornstein reportedly pored through CIA and Stasi records of Libyan terrorist attacks in Europe and found Masud's name in a declassified CIA cable, based on an interview with an informant, which claimed Masud had travelled with al-Megrahi to Malta in December 1988.

    ​He told AFP: "I can't see the connection between these new allegations and the Lockerbie story.”

    The US will seek to extradite Masud to stand trial in the United States, but questions will remain about whether Libya was not just a convenient scapegoat.

    Tags:
    US, Libya, United Kingdom, Lockerbie bombing, terrorist, terrorism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse