Register
04:54 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo waves to members of New York state's Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., December 14, 2020.

    ‘American Cancer’: NY Gov. Cuomo Signs Bill Banning Sale, Display of Confederate Flags on State Land

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081485992_0:58:2938:1710_1200x675_80_0_0_80a1555f3dde84b0f6f03779bdd4125e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012171081485969-american-cancer-ny-gov-cuomo-signs-bill-banning-sale-display-of-confederate-flags-on-state-land/

    Many institutions, including NASCAR, have recently forbidden the display of 'Confederate' flags in the wake of nationwide demonstrations protesting police brutality, racism, and social injustice in the United States following the killing of an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers in May.

    New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed a bill into law, effective immediately, banning the sale or display of Confederate flags, along with other “symbols of hatred”, including swastikas, on state property.

    “This country faces a pervasive, growing attitude of intolerance and hate — what I have referred to in the body politic as an American cancer,” Cuomo wrote in a bill-signing memo, cited by The New York Post. “By limiting the display and sale of the confederate flag, Nazi swastika and other symbols of hatred from being displayed or sold on state property, including state fairgrounds, this will help safeguard New Yorkers from the fear-installing effects of these abhorrent symbols.”

    The new law allows the display of such symbols when proper educational and historical context is provided.

    Although the new bill is intended to counter intolerant racist and anti-Semitic behavior, Cuomo acknowledged that it may contrast with free speech protections listed in the US Constitution’s First Amendment, adding that the edict needs “certain technical changes”.

    “While I fully support the spirit of this legislation, certain technical changes are necessary to balance the State’s interests in preventing the use of hate symbols on state land with free speech protections embodied in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution,” the governor said.

    Commenting on possible legal challenges expected to face the new bill, Floyd Abrams, a First Amendment lawyer, argued that Cuomo could face challenges that are beyond a quick “technical” fix.

    “Governor Cuomo is correct that the First Amendment may require changes in the law in light of the First Amendment. A private entity can choose to sell or not sell offensive symbols but when the government bans the sale of offensive, but constitutionally protected symbols, on its property the First Amendment comes into play,” Abrams told the publication.

    A spokesperson for the office of the New York governor told the NYP that the state's legal team is intending to engage in consultations with the state Legislature to review the bill and form a possible amendment.

    “There’s going to be a chapter amendment that limits the prohibitions at the state fair, to ensure that we are respecting the protections that the Supreme Court has recognized for individuals and vendors at state fairs to exercise their First Amendment rights,” explained Maya Moskowitz, press secretary of bill sponsor state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, quoted by the outlet.

    In the wake of mass protests across the US, triggered by the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, many institutions banned display of Confederate flags, with the state of Mississippi redesigning its flag to remove the Confederate battle emblem. NASCAR has also banned the divisive flag from its events.

    Some parts of the US military, including the Marine Corps and commands in South Korea and Japan, have also removed the emblem from their installations. The Pentagon in the wake of the social backlash launched an initiative to strip the names of Confederate war figures out of military bases.

    Related:

    Video Allegedly Shows Moment Police Officers Shoot Gunman Outside Church in New York
    New York City May Face Full Lockdown as COVID-19 Surge Outpaces Vaccine Rollout, Mayor Says
    ‘COVID Is The Grinch’: Gov Cuomo Ridiculed For Playing Christmas Music at COVID Briefing
    Staten Island: How Cuomo & de Blasio Pushing NYC Small Businesses Over the Cliff With COVID Measures
    Note Reportedly Written by NYC Cathedral Shooter Reveals Goal, Plans to Take Hostages
    Tags:
    flag, Confederate, Andrew Cuomo, bill, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse