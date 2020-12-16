US Imposes Sanctions on Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corp For Transactions With Iran

The Trump administration has been targeting Iran with harsh economic sanctions under the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign, labeling the Islamic Republic "the world’s leading state sponsor of terror".

US State Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions of Vietnam gas and chemicals transportation company for "knowingly engaging... in a significant transaction for the transport of petroleum products from Iran", according to a statement.

"Today, the U.S. imposed sanctions on five entities for knowingly engaging in the transport of Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products, whose revenue the regime uses to carry out its malign agenda. We will not relent in our pursuit of those who attempt to evade sanctions", State Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted, announcing the sanctions.

The sanctions have also been imposed on the company’s Managing Director, Vo Ngoc Phung, "for serving as a principal executive officer of the company".

"Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions on four entities pursuant to E.O 13846, for providing material assistance or support to Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., a U.S. designated entity. They are China-based Donghai International Ship Management Limited and Petrochem South East Limited, as well as UAE-based Alpha Tech Trading FZE and Petroliance Trading FZE", State Department said.

Today, the U.S. imposed sanctions on five entities for knowingly engaging in the transport of Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products, whose revenue the regime uses to carry out its malign agenda. We will not relent in our pursuit of those who attempt to evade sanctions. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 16, 2020

​Earlier in the day, US Treasury Department said in a press release that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance, a petroleum company that was sanctioned in January for dealings with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

According to the Treasury Department, the companies based in China and the United Arab Emirates "have provided Triliance with critical shipping services or conducted financial transactions on behalf of the company, enabling Triliance to continue brokering and moving Iranian petrochemical exports".

US' Maximum Pressure on Iran

As the statement by the State Department outlined that Iran's military and security budget "has decreased by a massive 24 percent" as "a direct result of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign", the Islamic Republic continues to be targeted by the Trump administration.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington rose after Trump unilaterally exited from the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement in 2018 under the pretext of "curbing the regime’s ability to fund terror".

After the move, the US re-imposed harsh sanctions against Iran, including the now lifted UN arms embargo and restriction of the country's nuclear program. Tehran is also prohibited from testing and developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Besides, Washington sanctions countries that cooperate with Iran in the restricted spheres.