Joe Biden 'Confident' His Son Did Nothing Wrong, Media Says

US president-elect Joe Biden delivered a rare commentary on the ongoing investigation into his son Hunter's tax affairs by a US attorney's office in Delaware, The Hill reports.

According to the media outlet, Biden delivered the remark following an event where he introduced Pete Buttigieg as his pick for US Transportation Department secretary.

"I am confident", Biden simply said when a reporter asked him whether he is "confident" that Hunter “did nothing wrong."

This was only the second time that Biden has commented on this issue since it was made public last week, the media outlet notes, pointing out how, last week, the president-elect told reporters "I'm proud of my son" when "asked if Hunter had committed a crime".

On 9 December, Hunter Biden announced that a US attorney's office in Delaware was investigating his tax affairs, with Fox News reporting that the investigation would cover Biden's alleged dealings with China, as well.

Fox News revealed on Monday that Hunter Biden had failed to report some $400,000 in income that he received from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

In October, a scandal ensued when the New York Post published a story alleging that there may be evidence on a laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden and was supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop in 2018. The data said to have been extracted from the device alleged that Hunter Biden had arranged meetings with his father during the latter’s stint as vice-president in the administration of US President Barack Obama, in exchange for cash.