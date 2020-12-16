Register
15:12 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, in New York.

    Journo Claims Married 'Zoom Masturbator' Jeffrey Toobin Once Left Her 'Pervy' Voicemail

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081480125_0:26:2048:1177_1200x675_80_0_0_a009d93c74d67aa90d634f7c55ed76ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012161081480753-journo-claims-married-zoom-masturbator-jeffrey-toobin-once-left-her-pervy-voicemail/

    CNN pundit Jeffrey Toobin's lovelife and career have been heavily scrutinised since this autumn after he was accused of exposing himself and masturbating during a New Yorker staff meeting on Zoom. The journalist called the incident an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.

    CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin once left a “pervy” voicemail for magazine journalist Lisa DePaulo, describing in detail what kind of sex acts he planned to perform on her when they went on a date, she claimed in an interview with the New York Times.

    The incident reportedly took place in 2003 after Toobin, who has been married to his school sweetheart Amy McIntosh since 1986, asked DePaulo out for a New Year’s Eve party.

    According to DePaulo, who has been a writer for GQ and New York Magazine, the CNN legal analyst claimed at the time that he was about to divorce his wife.

    DePaulo agreed to go on a date and a few days later received a dirty voice message on her phone from Toobin.  

    “It was just like, ‘Jeffrey? Ick!’” she recalled. “I kept the message and played it for all my friends.”

    The woman claims that the ex-New Yorker writer then called her back to check whether she had listened to the voicemail. After that, he had apparently admitted that he had reconciled with his wife.

    DePaulo was not offended though.

    “I didn’t think he was a sexual predator,” she told the New York Times. “I just thought he was a nice guy who was pervy.”

    Cheating Scandal and 'Anal Fixation'

    Toobin's sexual life made headlines back in 2010 when it was revealed that he had had an extramarital affair and a child with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of another CNN staffer Jeff Greenfield.

    Jeffrey Toobin and wife Amy McIntosh attend a special screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power at The Whitby Hotel on Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Jeffrey Toobin and wife Amy McIntosh attend a special screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power" at The Whitby Hotel on Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York

    The journalist did not recognise the child at first but Greenfield took the paternity suit to a Manhattan court. DNA tests confirmed Toobin’s paternity, with Manhattan Family Court eventually ordering the man to pay out for child support, media reported at that time.

    After the 2010 scandal, the now-defunct gossip website Gawker published a piece into Toobin’s alleged sexual fetishes, citing sources who claimed that he had a real “anal fixation” and some interest in swinging.

    All these details about Toobin’s sexual past have now been widely enjoyed by the media after the writer’s scandalous exposure during a Zoom meeting with colleagues on the New Yorker and WNYC Radio that took place on 15 October.

    During what now has been called the “Zoom Dick Incident”, the 60-year-old man was caught on camera touching himself and masturbating – something he started doing in front of the female colleagues - allegedly unaware his camera was on.

    According to the NYT report, he was captured on camera “lowering and raising his computer camera, exposing and touching his penis, and motioning an air kiss to someone other than his colleagues".

    The exposure sparked “sexual misconduct” accusations against the journalist and cost him his job at the New Yorker, despite his admission that his actions were an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.

    Tags:
    sex scandal, United States, Jeffrey Toobin, New Yorker magazine, CNN
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse