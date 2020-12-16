Journo Claims Married 'Zoom Masturbator' Jeffrey Toobin Once Left Her 'Pervy' Voicemail

CNN pundit Jeffrey Toobin's lovelife and career have been heavily scrutinised since this autumn after he was accused of exposing himself and masturbating during a New Yorker staff meeting on Zoom. The journalist called the incident an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.

CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin once left a “pervy” voicemail for magazine journalist Lisa DePaulo, describing in detail what kind of sex acts he planned to perform on her when they went on a date, she claimed in an interview with the New York Times.

The incident reportedly took place in 2003 after Toobin, who has been married to his school sweetheart Amy McIntosh since 1986, asked DePaulo out for a New Year’s Eve party.

According to DePaulo, who has been a writer for GQ and New York Magazine, the CNN legal analyst claimed at the time that he was about to divorce his wife.

DePaulo agreed to go on a date and a few days later received a dirty voice message on her phone from Toobin.

“It was just like, ‘Jeffrey? Ick!’” she recalled. “I kept the message and played it for all my friends.”

The woman claims that the ex-New Yorker writer then called her back to check whether she had listened to the voicemail. After that, he had apparently admitted that he had reconciled with his wife.

DePaulo was not offended though.

“I didn’t think he was a sexual predator,” she told the New York Times. “I just thought he was a nice guy who was pervy.”

Cheating Scandal and 'Anal Fixation'

Toobin's sexual life made headlines back in 2010 when it was revealed that he had had an extramarital affair and a child with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of another CNN staffer Jeff Greenfield.

© AP Photo / Evan Agostini Jeffrey Toobin and wife Amy McIntosh attend a special screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power" at The Whitby Hotel on Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York

The journalist did not recognise the child at first but Greenfield took the paternity suit to a Manhattan court. DNA tests confirmed Toobin’s paternity, with Manhattan Family Court eventually ordering the man to pay out for child support, media reported at that time.

After the 2010 scandal, the now-defunct gossip website Gawker published a piece into Toobin’s alleged sexual fetishes, citing sources who claimed that he had a real “anal fixation” and some interest in swinging.

All these details about Toobin’s sexual past have now been widely enjoyed by the media after the writer’s scandalous exposure during a Zoom meeting with colleagues on the New Yorker and WNYC Radio that took place on 15 October.

During what now has been called the “Zoom Dick Incident”, the 60-year-old man was caught on camera touching himself and masturbating – something he started doing in front of the female colleagues - allegedly unaware his camera was on.

According to the NYT report, he was captured on camera “lowering and raising his computer camera, exposing and touching his penis, and motioning an air kiss to someone other than his colleagues".

The exposure sparked “sexual misconduct” accusations against the journalist and cost him his job at the New Yorker, despite his admission that his actions were an “embarrassingly stupid mistake”.