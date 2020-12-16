Register
01:25 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book titled, Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey, at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington

    Melania Trump Sparks Mixed Twitter Reaction After Not Wearing Mask While Reading for Hospital Kids

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081473609_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_779338c0f414dc7bbd00a5375b7a2d47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012161081473572-melania-trump-sparks-mixed-twitter-reaction-after-not-wearing-mask-while-reading-for-hospital-kids/

    Melania Trump, the first lady for the United States, is often ridiculed in social media, sometimes attracting angry reaction for her activities, although, in this case, Twitterians appear to be divided on her latest gaffe.

    Netizens expressed mixed reactions on Twitter while commenting on a video of US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, taking her mask off before reading a book aloud at an event, reportedly breaking hospital policy regarding the necessity of mask wearing inside the facility amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Melania Trump made her fourth annual visit to the Children's National Hospital in Washington DC on Tuesday, to read a book aloud to young patients and announce a bingo game, but once she sat down inside the atrium she removed her mask, seated in front of a small audience at a distance of at least several meters, with many of the meeting's participants attending virtually.

    Melania Trump expressed her gratitude and joy to visit the hospital and its young patients during the holiday season, before reading from Oliver the Ornament by Todd Zimmerman.

    "It is wonderful to be here. This is one of my favourite events during the holiday time, and I'm very excited and looking forward to reading a book", she said.

    According to reports, the first lady broke hospital safety guidelines which require a face mask be worn in "all public places, such as the hallway and cafeteria", "at all times when you are around other individuals".

    First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book called Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey to Riley Whitney, 6, and Sofia Martinez, 8, right, children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book called "Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey" to Riley Whitney, 6, and Sofia Martinez, 8, right, children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington.

    Some Twitter users immediately responded with criticism towards Melania Trump's decision to read the book at an event without a mask, noting that it could endanger children at the hospital.

    Some users joked that the danger to kids was not obvious on video, so could be improved with additional drama.

    But many users observed that the spacious room in which the event took place looked almost empty, according to the video, and that Melania Trump was apparently at safe distance from anyone around her while she was not wearing her mask.

    ​One user hypothesized what would happen in the media, if the same situation happened to a previous first lady, Michelle Obama, or to the future presidential spouse, Jill Biden.

    As reported by CNN, in response to the many reactions, hospital spokeswoman Diana Troese cited DC health regulations, which do not require a person to wear a mask while giving a speech if the audience is at least 1.8 meters (6 ft) distant.

    "In the case of today's visit which was broadcast to our 325 patients, while the first lady did remove her mask while she read a story, she was more than 12 feet away from others in our large atrium. All other people in that space were wearing masks. The remainder of her visit, she wore a mask," Troese said, responding to a CNN request for comment.

    Melania Trump recovered, along with her husband, from a bout with the coronavirus infection in early October. Experts are not sure, however, how long antibodies offer protection, and still recommend wearing a mask, as remains the possibility of re-contracting the disease.

    Related:

    'F***ing Christmas Tree by FLOTUS': Melania Trump Under Fire as She Unveils WH's Festive Décor
    'It's Okay to Stop Pretending': Melania Trump Trolled for Saying She's 'Excited’ to Decorate WH
    Bet She'd Love It: Melania Trump is 'Looking Forward' to Dress WH For Christmas After Flagrant Rant
    Aide Stephanie Grisham Blamed for FLOTUS Melania Trump Losing Tatler Cover to Meghan Markle
    Netizens Angry Over First Lady Melania Unveiling New Tennis Pavilion at White House
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, hospital, netizens, mask, Melania Trump, Twitter, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse