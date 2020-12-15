Senate Majority Leader Rep. Mitch McConnell Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election

Senate Majority leader Rep. Mitch McConnell has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.
"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden...Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result...But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken,'' McConnell said during his speech on the Senate floor, as quoted by AP.
He also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:
"All Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time," McConnell said, as quoted by the agency.
The Senate Majority leader commented on Donald Trump's four years in office, mentioning his "endless" accomplishments while the president of the United States. He added that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "deserve our thanks."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)