Announcing 2024 Presidential Run Would Mean an 'Acknowledgment of the End' for Trump, Media Claims

On Monday, the US Electoral College convened across the United States to award Joe Biden the necessary votes to be proclaimed the next US president. Earlier Donald Trump, who maintained that the November election was stolen from him through fraud, said that he would leave the White House only if electors confirm his challenger’s victory.

Donald Trump is not willing to talk much about a potential 2024 re-run as this would practically signal “acknowledgement of the end,” Axios reported, citing anonymous sources who have allegedly discussed the matter with the US president in recent days.

Meanwhile, the insider quoted Trump as saying “Yeah, I'll probably do it. I may do it,” regarding a potential presidential bid in four years.

According to another source, the US President was not willing to say the “lost” word out loud, instead resorting to a more neutral formulation.

"If we don't win, I don't say lose. I say 'I don't win’,” Trump reportedly said in private conversation.

On 14 December, the Electoral College awarded Joe Biden 302 electoral votes in comparison to the 232 received by Donald Trump, which has effectively cemented him as the winner of 2020 presidential election. The electoral votes will now be sent to the US Congress for certification as the legislative body is expected to meet on 6 January.

Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election by US media over a month ago, but the incumbent president Donald Trump has refused to recognise his opponent’s victory, maintaining that the election was stolen from him by Democrats through illegal vote counting, ballot tampering and widespread fraud.

The president, however, said back in November that he will “certainly concede” to Biden and leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for the Democratic runner in December. Trump still added though that confirmation of Biden to the post would be a “mistake”.

Despite ongoing rumours that an advert for the 2024 presidential run was forthcoming, Trump has not made a public announcement yet. However, he joked during a White House party in early December that he was planning to meet the attendees at the same place “in four years”.

It was later reported that other Republican presidential hopefuls were left “paralysed” by Donald Trump’s apparent intention to run again in 2024.