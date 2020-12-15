'I Was Able to Get Away With' Not Being Born in US - Obama Roasts Trump in The Daily Show

Former US President Barack Obama never misses a chance to poke fun at himself and everyone else, including his political opponents, his 2012 re-election and his long form birth certificate. Known for his modern sense of humor, Obama is often a welcome guest on television and cable shows.

On Monday night, former two-term US President Barack Obama is set to appear on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, to promote a new book, "A Promised Land."

In a preview clip from the interview with Noah, the 44th president was teased for humorously roasting public figures that have made White House bids, including Donald Trump and Kanye West.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but you have an ability to inspire people to run for the highest office in the land with the jokes that you tell about them,” suggested Noah.

Previously, Obama was 'blamed' for motivating Trump's run for the presidency after the 44th president jokingly targeting Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Obama also once referred to rapper Kanye West as a "jackass" adding: "But he’s talented.” West unsuccessfully attempted to launch a bid for the White House this year.

"I should roast people I admire more. I'll start roasting you, man. Although you weren’t born here… but I was able to get away with it apparently”, Obama said, laughingly responding to the show host.

The comment referred to Trump's birther assertion, which alleged that Obama was born in Kenya, outside the US, and therefore was not eligible to be a US president.

Obama, promoting his most recent book, A Promised Land, admitted that being elected the first Black president "triggered a deep-seated panic", which "is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started pedaling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and thus was an illegitimate president."