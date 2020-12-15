Register
02:28 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'I Was Able to Get Away With' Not Being Born in US - Obama Roasts Trump in The Daily Show

    © Photo : YouTube / The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081460864_114:-1:1563:815_1200x675_80_0_0_cbb2361ad7a5cc49e029abccf0a4a885.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012151081460026-i-was-able-to-get-away-with-not-being-born-in-us---obama-roasts-trump-in-the-daily-show/

    Former US President Barack Obama never misses a chance to poke fun at himself and everyone else, including his political opponents, his 2012 re-election and his long form birth certificate. Known for his modern sense of humor, Obama is often a welcome guest on television and cable shows.

    On Monday night, former two-term US President Barack Obama is set to appear on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, to promote a new book, "A Promised Land." 

    In a preview clip from the interview with Noah, the 44th president was teased for humorously roasting public figures that have made White House bids, including Donald Trump and Kanye West. 

    “I don’t know if you noticed, but you have an ability to inspire people to run for the highest office in the land with the jokes that you tell about them,” suggested Noah.

    Previously, Obama was 'blamed' for motivating Trump's run for the presidency after the 44th president jokingly targeting Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

    Obama also once referred to rapper Kanye West as a "jackass" adding: "But he’s talented.” West unsuccessfully attempted to launch a bid for the White House this year.

    "I should roast people I admire more. I'll start roasting you, man. Although you weren’t born here… but I was able to get away with it apparently”, Obama said, laughingly responding to the show host.

    The comment referred to Trump's birther assertion, which alleged that Obama was born in Kenya, outside the US, and therefore was not eligible to be a US president.

    Obama, promoting his most recent book, A Promised Land, admitted that being elected the first Black president "triggered a deep-seated panic", which "is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started pedaling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and thus was an illegitimate president."

    Related:

    Obama School Basketball Jersey Breaks Sale Record in Auction, Sold for $192,000
    Oops, She Did it Again: Deleted Sasha Obama TikTok Dance Video Goes Viral
    Flynn Says Obama's Plan of 'Spying on Trump' Has Fallen Apart, Claims He Scared the Ex-President
    Writer: Obama Memoir An 'Account For the Future American Believer'
    Tags:
    US, TV show, Trump, Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A police officer stands guard while a man is shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2020
    Shooting After Christmas Concert Outside Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse