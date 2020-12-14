US Republicans Four Times Likely Than Democrats to Refrain From Taking COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

On Monday, some people in the United States, the world's biggest pandemic hotspot, began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, developed in cooperation between the US-based Pfizer and the German-based BioNTech SE companies, after the emergency use of the shot was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found that partisanship plays a significant role in an American's decision on whether to be vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

According to the poll released Monday, Republicans are more than four times as likely to refrain from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, after a mass vaccination drive was kicked off in the US on Monday. The poll found that 26% of Republican respondents, compared to 6% of Democratic respondents and 14% of independents, are likely to refuse the jab.

In the meanwhile, 49% of Democrats are willing to be immunized as soon as the vaccine becomes available to the public, compared to 28% of Republicans and 42% of independent respondents. However, 45% of the 621 respondents prefer to wait a bit before receiving the vaccine.

The survey, conducted in the period between 12 and 13 December, also found that 93% of elderly people are willing to become inoculated against the coronavirus disease, with 57% saying they will receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. As for adults under 30 years, 80% are willing to be vaccinated, but 50% are likely to wait a bit.

As of Monday, the United States had registered over 16.4 million coronavirus infections, along with at least 300,361 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.