Outrage After Ex-Facebook Exec Suggests Vaccinated People Should Wear Special Masks

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally authorised the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine from Monday, prompting speculation of all kinds.

Former Facebook senior executive Chamath Palihapitiya created a twitterstorm Wednesday when he suggested that everyone who takes the COVID-19 vaccine should wear “a mask of a special design or color,” so that the others would know that the person was vaccinated.

Everyone that gets vaccinated should all wear a mask of a special design or color so that they can signal to others that they are vaccinated. #GodBlessScience — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) December 11, 2020

​Users did not appreciate the idea, with many of them comparing it to the use of the Star of David in Nazi Germany.

What do you think about a yellow star ? — Aldo Sterone (@AldoSterone111) December 12, 2020

On an armband? — GMsTweets (@GMsTweets61) December 13, 2020

I think tatting serial numbers would do the trick... — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) December 12, 2020

​Some users suggested their own alternatives:

Nah, a yellow star would draw comparisons to the NAZIs. It needs to be something different for a voluntary idea such as this. Maybe a sticker like how we have for people who have donated blood or voted? — Susan (@warbird) December 13, 2020

Maybe not a mask but maybe either a wristband or a digital identifier (an app?) - the only advantage of wearing a different color mask is to make sure you’re not creating behavior where others take off their masks because of herd behavior (ie they just assume masks not needed). — Sachin Dev Duggal (@sachinduggal) December 12, 2020

​Many others questioned the need for vaccinated people to wear masks:

The point of a mask, the ONLY point, is to prevent an unknowingly infeectwd person from spreading Covid. If you’re vaccinated, YOU CANNOT SPREAD COVID. — Average Nomad (@NomadAverage) December 12, 2020

Vaccinated people should not wear masks. What’s the point of getting the vaccine if you can’t take off the stupid mask? — angie livernois (@minabrmom) December 13, 2020

But... people who are vaccinated can't carry the virus.

So, why would they...

(Do you need one of us to finish this thought?) — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 13, 2020

​“I don't think we will need masks to know....you all will have massive side effects”, one user wrote.

I don't think we will need masks to know....you all will have massive side affects. 🤷‍♀️ — Trisha StopTheSteal (@TrishaMomOf6) December 13, 2020

​Finally, one user asked if Palihapitiya was being serious when he made the suggestion:

Is this satire? Please let it be satire! — Rhianna W. (@Rhianna979) December 13, 2020

The first shipments of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine left a factory in Michigan early on 13 December, as part of efforts to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic. The shipment is set to be delivered to American healthcare workers on Monday.

The US has been severely hit by the pandemic, as the virus is currently claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the country. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, an adviser to the US vaccination effort, said Sunday that the US expects to immunise 100 million people, or about 30% of its population, by the end of March.