Ivanka Trump Set to Buy in Florida's 'Billionaire Bunker' Fueling Rumors of Senate Bid

Ivanka Trump is frequently mentioned as desiring a political career of her own and during her time working for Donald Trump has sought to position herself as a more media-friendly version of her father.

Speculation about the post-White House career of President Donald Trump's daughter and senior aide Ivanka is growing amid reports that she has bought a $30 million plot of land for a house near Miami Beach in Florida and may be considering a run for Senate, according to the New York Post's Page Six.com.

Ivanka has not ruled out a near-future run for office, nor has she publicly denied having political ambitions of her own. Florida, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020, could provide her a potential launchpad, should she choose to follow in her father's footsteps.

"Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times political editor and now consultant with Mercury Public Affairs told CNN that he believes Ivanka would stand a good chance of defeating him.

But I still like the sound of Fla Agriculture Commissioner @IvankaTrump https://t.co/ID1SD2qisJ — Adam Smith (@adamsmithtimes) December 11, 2020

Trump introduced her father at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Florida in October, but also held solo events for herself in the state during the campaign, boosting her profile.

Donald Trump is popular in Florida, including with Latino voters who tend to favor the Democrats. Although the President lost Miami-Dade County, which typically favors Democrats, he did so by a smaller-than-expected margin to Joe Biden, whose draw there was less than Hillary Clinton's in 2016.

If Ivanka is seeking to run for Florida governor, she would have to be a resident in the state for seven years before taking office, meaning that any move in that direction could not realistically happen before 2028 at the earliest.

Other Trump siblings are also reportedly considering political careers. According to the New York Times, Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s second son, Eric, may enter the 2022 Senate race in North Carolina.

The President's eldest son Donald Trump Jr is reportedly considering a run to take over the National Rifle Association, according to Business Insider.