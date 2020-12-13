'We Caught Them': Trump Says Efforts to Challenge the Presidential Election Results 'Not Over'

Trump also expressed his concerns about the United States having an "illegitimate president" who "lost badly".

Although the US Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, US President Donald Trump has stated that he and his team will continue challenging the 2020 presidential election in court, Fox News reports.

In an exclusive interview with Fox & Friends, the President said that his team continues to pursue a number of "local cases".

"No, it's not over. We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases," Trump said, insisting that he won Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

He acknowledged the fact that the Electoral College's vote is going to take place soon, noting that “we're going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast.”

"They give us very little time. But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it," Trump said.

During the interview, Trump claimed that the election was "rigged" by "local Democrats" who, he said, managed to outsmart state Republicans.

President @realDonaldTrump: Local Democrats helped rig the election pic.twitter.com/6TulSzjPPn — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 13, 2020

​Trump also said that he's worried about the US "having an illegitimate president" who "lost, and lost badly".

"What happened to this country is we were like a third-world country," the US President remarked.

On 14 December, the US Electoral College is expected to convene and cast their votes, thus finalising the 2020 presidential election in the country, with the next President of the United States slated to be inaugurated on 20 January 2021.