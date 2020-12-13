Register
12:24 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Jan. 30, 2010 file photo shows Hunter Biden, right, son of Vice President Joe Biden, center, talking with President Barack Obama, and the vice president Joe Biden during a college basketball game in Washington. Biden's youngest son Hunter is joining the Navy. The Navy says the attorney and former Washington lobbyist was selected to be commissioned into the Navy Reserve as a public affairs officer. Because he is 42, he needed a special waiver to be accepted, but that is not uncommon. He is one of seven candidates recommended for a direct commission for public affairs.

    DOJ Subpoena Reportedly Requests Info on Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Dealings

    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080831993_0:0:3509:1975_1200x675_80_0_0_ed927cdf11dfd401ca95a02e645563c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012131081444558-doj-subpoena-reportedly-requests-info-on-hunter-bidens-ukraine-dealings/

    On Saturday, President Donald Trump blasted Attorney General Bill Barr for his silence about the alleged corrupt activities of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Republicans have accused Hunter of a range of crimes, including pay-to-play schemes allegedly taking place during his father’s tenure as vice president.

    The Justice Department has slapped Hunter Biden with a subpoena requesting information related to his work with over two dozen entities, including Burisma – the Ukrainian gas company at the heart of an alleged Biden pay-to-play scheme and the Trump impeachment saga, the Associated Press has reported, citing a person said to be familiar with the investigation.

    The broad-ranging subpoena, said to have been issued Tuesday, describes the probe as a “wide-angle lens” looking at the junior Biden’s international dealings. Along with Burisma, the probe, begun in 2018, asks Biden to hand over information related to his Chinese business dealings. Two persons familiar with the matter told AP that the investigation has looked into alleged money laundering activities.

    Hunter Biden revealed Wednesday that the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware was carrying out a probe into his taxes. The younger Biden said that he was taking the probe seriously, but expressed confidence that he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

    On Saturday, Donald Trump attacked Bill Barr and the Justice Department over their silence into the investigation, accusing his appointee of failing to reveal more information on Hunter’s activities in the run-up to the 2020 election, and suggesting that “If Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe” and the investigation will be “killed” by the incoming president's team. Calling Barr a “big disappointment,” Trump also quoted a tweet by radio host Todd Starnes suggesting that the attorney general should be fired immediately.

    The Biden Pay-to-Play Saga

    The Hunter Biden saga haunted the former vice president for much of the 2020 election cycle, and was also the impetus for the Democratic-led effort to impeach Trump starting in late 2019. Democrats accused the president of seeking to illegally dig up dirt on the senior Biden by requesting that Ukraine restart its investigation into Hunter’s work for the Burisma energy company, where he had been given a no-show $50,000 a month job, ostensibly in exchange for access to the vice president, in 2014. The Bidens vocally denied any wrongdoing, although Joe Biden has also been caught on camera openly bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son and threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan to Ukraine if Kiev failed to do so.

    The Biden corruption scandal gained fresh impetus in October, when the New York Post published an article containing alleged evidence from Biden’s laptop, including correspondence with foreign officials and businesspeople indicating that he was arranging meetings with his vice president father in exchange for cash. The scheme, also alleged to have been used by former Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is known as ‘pay-to-play’, is highly illegal and punishable by heavy fines and years of jail time.

    Most mainstream US media ignored the Biden laptop story ahead of the November 3 vote, and Facebook and Twitter explicitly censored it.

    The Critical Hour
    © Sputnik
    Was US Intelligence Community Involved in Suppressing Hunter Biden Story?
    On Thursday, Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton called for a special counsel to be appointed to investigate the latest accusations of financial crimes by Hunter Biden before Joe Biden is inaugurated president and is given the power to fire the investigators probing his family.

    President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 election, accusing his opponents of large-scale voter fraud in key battleground states. On Monday, members of Electoral College will formally convene to choose the winner of the vote. An inauguration ceremony will be held on January 20, 2021.

    Related:

    Why Did AG Barr Keep Silent on Hunter Biden Story & How May It Affect Joe Should He Win Presidency?
    Trump Slams Attorney General Barr for Silence on Hunter Biden Tax Probes
    Hunter Biden Called Father, Chinese Business Partner His 'Office Mates', 2017 Email Reportedly Shows
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse