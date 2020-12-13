Rapper Lil Wayne Faces Prison Term After He Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Possession, Reports Say

American rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., 38, aka Lil Wayne, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of weapons, according to The Hill.
“[Lil Wayne] is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick said.
Earlier, Lil Wayne was convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
The rapper was detained in 2019 after a search at Miami airport, where he was flying by private jet. He was carrying a loaded handgun.
According to reports, the police learned that Carter had a firearm from an anonymous message.
