Watch: Trump Supporters and Counter-Protesters Engage in Violent Clashes Near White House

Clashes have occurred between MAGA supporters and anti-Trump protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza, not far from the White House.
Citizens reportedly used smoke bombs, tear gas and projectiles against each other, as DC police were stuck between them trying to restore order.
Footage of violent clashes that took place on Saturday afternoon between Trump supporters and counter-protesters at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC https://t.co/p3vO4GwlQz pic.twitter.com/KUnopafQNy— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 12, 2020
The duelling rallies are taking place as a US District Judge has rejected the latest lawsuit filed by President Trump that sought to overturn the election results in Michigan. So far, Democrat Joe Biden is projected to become the next US president, though Donald Trump and his supporters insist the election was "rigged".
