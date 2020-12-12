Clashes Occur Between Trump Fans, Opponents at BLM Plaza

Violent clashes took place on Saturday afternoon between Trump supporters and counter-protesters at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC.
Protesters were reportedly throwing smoke bombs and projectiles at each other. High police presence was witnessed at the scene, with officers stuck in the middle of the crowd of angry protesters.
Earlier, the police were trying to prevent street brawls by cordoning off the anti-Trump rally in front of the White House. Law enforcement officers, some on bikes for extra mobility, did not allow anyone, including reporters, inside the area.
The rival rallies are being held a day after the US Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the four states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit was supported by incumbent President Donald Trump, who has been challenging the election results in several battleground states, insisting his victory was "stolen" by Democrats via mass fraud and irregularities.
