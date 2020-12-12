NYC Gov. Cuomo Allegedly Among Contenders for Attorney General Pick by Biden, Report Says

The other three contenders so far include former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, said a person with knowledge of the search process, according to the AP.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under consideration by Biden for attorney general, a person familiar says, confirming AP’s report. Others being considered include Doug Jones, Sally Yates and Merrick Garland. Story soon on @theterminal.— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 12, 2020
Spokespeople for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on Friday, the report added.
The NYC Gov. has been asked recently about his interest in the attorney general position. This week he said during a public radio interview in New York, “I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration.” Cuomo also added that the attorney general job “is really critical, especially now.”
Earlier this week, the predicted Biden-Harris administration presented their pick to lead the WH Domestic Policy Council, former Obama national adviser Susan Rice, while retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III was selected for the post of US Secretary of Defence.
