US Supreme Court Rejects Texas Motion to Challenge Election Results in Four Battleground States

The US Supreme Court has rejected the lawsuit filed by Texas authorities contesting the election results in the key battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Reuters reported.
The suit was filed by Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton on 9 December, calling on the Supreme Court to invalidate the results in the aforementioned states.
"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot", the court order said on Friday.
BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to overturn the outcome of the election. https://t.co/7eyfSI9yno pic.twitter.com/p2kWbqMZhY— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)