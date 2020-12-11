Videos: Several People Injured as Vehicle Drives Into Manhattan Black Lives Matter Protest

According to local media reports, a BMW car crashed into a group of roughly 60 Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating in midtown Manhattan on Friday evening.
At least seven people are reported injured, with four people receiving minor injuries and three others receiving more serious wounds, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).
#BREAKING At least six people struck by car in #Manhattan during #BlackLivesMatter protest. Unclear on injuries. #NYC #BLM 🎥: CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/FdlINd979h— Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) December 11, 2020
NEW VIDEO: Possible driver arrested following at least 6 people struck at #Manhattan #BlackLivesMatter demonstration. pic.twitter.com/J2Ozgza7P4— Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) December 11, 2020
According to New York police, the driver remained on the scene and was subsequently detained for questioning but not arrested. CBS also reported that one of the protesters was arrested "for obstructing governmental administration."
BMW plowed through 5 protesters in Manhattan just an hour ago. Group of about 60 were marching on 39th Street when the car drove through the line of bikes. Protest was held to #AbolishICE in solidarity with Bergen County Jail Hunger Strike.— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) December 11, 2020
FULL VIDEO INCOMING pic.twitter.com/KRWLmEFn6a
One of the demonstrators told reporters after the incident that the march's police escort should have seen the car coming before it struck the crowd.
