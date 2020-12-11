Stephen Colbert Compares Donald Trump's Legal Losses to Trying to Hold Melania's Hand

US President Donald Trump hasn't conceded in the 2020 presidential election result yet and continues his ligitation in battleground states. Courts in a number of states have rejected the claims, but the key lawsuits are still pending.

The late-night host Stephen Colbert has made a mockery of Trump's judicial attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s alleged victory in the 2020 presidential election. He compared the numerous dismissed lawsuits filed by Trump's team of lawyers with his failed attempts to catch the first lady's hand.

The president's legal losing streak continues, Colbert said on Wednesday episode of CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He also mocked him over the facts that the Nevada Supreme Court rejected his campaign's appeal to overturn Biden's win, and the Supreme Court rejected Pennsylvania Republicans' attempt to block Biden's victory.

"This president hasn't faced this much rejection since every time he has tried to hold Melania's hand. So, he's getting more desperate", he added.

The type of rejection we LOVE to see, goodnight! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/sSnYwEyxg8 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 10, 2020

On 9 December, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's appeal to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania. Beyond that, a number of states, such as Nevada, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, have also dismissed lawsuits challenging the election results.

At the moment, the lawsuit filed by Texas authorities in the US Supreme Court is pending the decision. The suit claims that the authorities in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have violated the constitution by amending their electoral laws, using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext. The bid is being supported by Trump, 17 other states and at least 106 Republicans from the US House of Representatives.

The Democratic candidate Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential race, as he preliminarily secured more than 270 Electoral College votes for his victory. US President Donald Trump claims that the elections were conducted with various violations of the law, including unidentified signatures, absentee ballots without envelopes and rigged ballot counting, which prevented him from winning. He is currently continuing to challenge Biden's victory in the courts.