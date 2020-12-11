New York City to Close Indoor Dining as Coronavirus Spike Continues

Cuomo said hospitalizations of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus topped 5,000 on Thursday.
"The hospitalizations continue to increase in New York City," Cuomo said. "We said that we would watch it. If the hospitalization didn't stabilize, we would close indoor dining. It has not. We're going to close indoor dining on Monday."
Cuomo said New York State's clinical advisory team had unanimously endorsed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel’s decision to allow emergency use authorization of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
NEW: 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York State the week of December 21, in addition to the 170,000 Pfizer doses coming this weekend.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020
Studies show about half of New York residents are refusing to get vaccinated due to the health risks involved.
On Tuesday, the FDA said in a draft briefing document there are more than 20 possible side effects from taking the Pfizer vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, meningitis, encephalitis, autoimmune diseases, narcolepsy and others. The FDA also said that six people died during the vaccine trials.
