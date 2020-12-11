Register
19:07 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard arguments in a challenge by 26 states over the constitutionality of President Barack Obama's executive action to defer deportation of certain immigrant children and parents who are in the country illegally in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

    FBI Reportedly to Subpoena Docs of Texas AG Who Filed Lawsuit to Void Election Results in 4 States

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081432343_0:35:3120:1790_1200x675_80_0_0_302152459e47ec178328a8498fb07afd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012111081432189-fbi-reportedly-to-subpoena-docs-of-texas-ag-who-filed-lawsuit-to-void-election-results-in-4-states/

    The subpoena is reportedly not related to the lawsuit, which has been supported by the attorney generals of 17 other states and over a hundred federal lawmakers who believe that several US states illegally changed their electoral laws just months ahead of the election.

    The FBI has subpoenaed documents from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as a part of a probe into allegations of abuse of office, local media outlet KVUE reported.

    The media outlet did not elaborate on what information precisely had been requested by the bureau, but noted that it was related to an investigation that began following a joint complaint by several former employees of Paxton's office. They reportedly raised concerns over the Texas AG's alleged relations with local Austin investor Nate Paul, whom he allegedly helped hire a lawyer to look into alleged misconduct by the FBI during a raid on one of Paul's offices.

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses reporters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

    In addition, another outlet, the Austin American-Statesman, reported that Paxton had an alleged affair with a woman who was then employed by Nate Paul at one point under recommendation from the AG.

    The FBI has not commented on the reports, while Paxton has denied any misconduct on his part, while dismissing the accounts of the former office employees.

    "Their allegations are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts", the Texas AG said.

    Texas AG's Crusade Against Battleground States Gains More Supporters

    Paxton found himself in the limelight in December 2020 after he filed a lawsuit with the US Supreme Court against four battleground states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – demanding to void their presidential election results. The Texas AG argues that the four states illegally altered their election laws in the months ahead of the election under the pretext of responding to the threat of the pandemic and claims that these states witnessed numerous irregularities and reports of voter fraud.

    The attorney generals of 17 other Republican states and over a hundred federal GOP lawmakers soon threw their support behind the US Supreme Court suit that seeks to overturn the results of the election, in which Biden is currently the projected winner. Republican House Representatives Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber are two of the most recent lawmakers to join the lawsuit. Stauber's name was left out of the last list of signatories due to a clerk's mistake, which the lawmaker said would soon be corrected.

    A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. November 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Six States Ask Supreme Court to Let Them Join Texas Lawsuit Challenging Election Outcome

    The lawsuit initiated by Paxton is the latest measure in an array of moves by the Republicans to tip the scales in their favour, as many of them refuse to recognise Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has also refused to concede despite giving a green light to the transition process. POTUS claims the election was "stolen" from him and has promised to fight for victory in court. His legal team, however, has so far failed to overturn the results in any states.  

    Related:

    Why the Texas Supreme Court Lawsuit Against Four Battleground States May Become an All-End Case
    At Least 106 House Republicans Back US Supreme Court Bid to Overturn Election
    US Battleground States Urge Supreme Court to Reject Bid by Trump, Allies to Undo Biden Win
    Six States Ask Supreme Court to Let Them Join Texas Lawsuit Challenging Election Outcome
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, US, subpoena, Texas, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse