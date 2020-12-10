Biden Will Reportedly Disinfect White House After Donald Trump Leaves

As the projected president-elect prepares to move to the Oval Office, the location is going to be “thoroughly cleaned” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The General Services Administration (GSA) said Wednesday that it would “thoroughly clean and disinfect” surfaces touched by Donald Trump’s team in the White House – before the projected Biden administration steps in. That includes cleaning the furniture, door knobs, handrails and light switches, Politico reports.

The GSA says the private contractor will also provide “disinfectant misting services” to remove any droplets – the most common way of contracting the virus.

COVID-19 mostly spreads from respiratory droplets – when a person infected with the virus sneezes, coughs, breathes or talks. Moreover, it is known that the virus is also transferred by touch, as it can stick to surfaces for hours or even days.

There have been over 40 coronavirus-positive members in the president’s team, according to reports. The infection has affected several White House aides, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and several aides to Vice President Mike Pence.

In early October, Donald Trump revealed that he himself, along with the first lady, had contracted the virus. The president was then admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Centre for treatment. The doctors initially reported he had a high fever and that his blood oxygen levels had dropped. His condition then began to improve and he was discharged from the hospital several days later.