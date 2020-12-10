US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Families From Entering US, Pompeo Says

"Today, the Department is announcing the public designation of 17 officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021, due to the officials’ involvement in gross violations of human rights," Pompeo said.
The sanctions prohibit named individuals and their immediate family members from the United States, Pompeo added.
Pompeo’s named rights abusers in El Salvador, Jamaica and China, including police Chief Huang Yuanxiong in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen for persecuting the religious group Falun Gong.
A separate release from the Treasury Department expanded Pompeo’s list to include new rights-related sanctions on Haiti and Russia.
The timing of the announcements coincides with Human Rights Day and officials have said the US government is making a deliberate effort to promote accountability for officials responsible for rights violations and abuses.
