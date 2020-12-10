Register
16:53 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former national security adviser Susan Rice takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

    Biden Picks Former Obama National Adviser Susan Rice to Head WH Domestic Policy Council

    © AP Photo / Mark Humphrey
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0a/1081421067_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8b3a404ac38c5e5072ce8fbd32c973bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012101081420761-biden-reportedly-picks-former-obama-national-adviser-susan-rice-to-head-wh-domestic-policy-council/

    The projected Biden-Harris administration previously presented their pick for the post of US secretary of defence, retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III, on 9 December.

    The projected winner in the US presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, is naming former US envoy to the UN Susan Rice as the director of the Domestic Policy Council in his future administration. She is expected to oversee the administration's policies on immigration, racial inequality, as well as healthcare.

    Rice, who served under Barack Obama in two capacities, as ambassador to the UN and as national security adviser, is not the only member of the old administration to return in Biden's Cabinet. The Democrat is also nominating Obama's former chief of staff, Denis McDonough, for the post of the secretary of veterans affairs.

    Familiar Faces

    Biden has extensively tapped into former members of the Obama-Biden administration for his Cabinet picks. He has namely chosen two of his former national security advisers, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, to serve as his secretary of state and national security adviser, respectively.

    (L-R) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry listen as President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki address reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    (L-R) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry listen as President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki address reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    The Democrat also announced that Obama-era Secretary of State John Kerry would be making a return to politics in the newly introduced role of special presidential envoy for climate. Another returning Obama administration official is former White House Communications Director Jennifer Psaki, who will become the White House press secretary if Biden becomes president.

    However, the latter is currently not 100% guaranteed, even though Biden currently boasts 306 Electoral College votes versus 232 for Trump in the presidential election. The Republican, however, has refused to concede despite giving a green light for the start of the transition to a Biden administration. Trump hopes to dispute the election results, arguing that the voting was "rigged" and that his election was stolen as a result of coordinated voter fraud.

    A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Will Texas Supreme Court Lawsuit Backed by 17 States Change the Outcome of US 2020 Election?

    Apart from filing numerous lawsuits in swing states, none of which has so far yielded results, Trump has set his hopes on a suit submitted by Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton and which has been supported by the AGs of 16 other Republican states. Paxton wants the US Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in four battleground states, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, on the grounds of alleged voter irregularities and election fraud, repeatedly peddled by President Trump and his campaign.

    Related:

    Turkey, US Have Chance to Mend Relations Under New Biden Administration, Envoy to NATO Says
    Turkey Reportedly Plans to Try to Cozy Up to a Biden Administration
    EU to Propose Fresh Alliance With US Under Biden Administration to Combat China - Reports
    South Korean Unification Minister Urges Pyongyang Not to Provoke Biden's Administration
    Biden Asks Fauci to Join His Administration, Lead COVID Response Team
    US Envoy Abrams Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Maintain Pressure on Venezuela
    Tags:
    US, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Susan Rice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse