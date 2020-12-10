Register
13:51 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    Bigger Than 'Notebook From Hell'? Hunter Biden Reportedly Probed Over Foreign Ties, Money Laundering

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    342
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_0:192:1785:1196_1200x675_80_0_0_d35b5e74147c488bfc2e231a68ac52ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012101081418452-bigger-than-notebook-from-hell-hunter-biden-reportedly-probed-over-foreign-ties-money-laundering/

    The son of the Democratic candidate ended up in the spotlight just weeks ahead of the election after a trove of files was unearthed suggesting he had extensive ties to Chinese businesses possibly related to the government and allegedly involved Joe Biden in his business affairs, despite the latter denying it.

    A recently announced investigation into Hunter Biden, son of the projected US president, focuses not only on his taxes, as he himself confirmed in a statement, but also other aspects of his business affairs, Politico reported citing anonymous sources. According to the report, investigators are also scrutinizing Hunter's finances, foreign ties, and potential involvement in a money laundering scheme.

    The Southern District of New York is reportedly reviewing Hunter Biden's finances, while investigators from Delaware (who are also looking into his taxes) and Washington are purportedly probing his ties to foreign businesses and possible money laundering schemes. The younger Biden only reported about the tax probe in his address on 9 December in which he expressed confidence that no misconduct will be found as a result.

    "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers", Biden said.

    One of Politico's sources claimed that Hunter Biden's financial ties to foreign businesses are the main focus of the probes. The money laundering probe was initially started by the Southern District of New York in connection with a securities fraud case against one of Biden's former business partners, Devon Archer, according to the report.

    This video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.
    © AFP 2020 / -
    This video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.

    Foreign payments to Hunter were unearthed as part of the Archer case and the SDNY was reportedly studying them for possible signs of money laundering, but after discussing the issue with Delaware investigators they purportedly dropped the probe in order to avoid running two similar ones on the same matter.

    Neither the investigating teams, nor the US Justice Department have commented on Politico's findings.

    'Notebook From Hell'

    Biden has already faced tax problems this year. He quickly agreed to pay his unpaid state taxes in July 2020. A far bigger scandal had put him in the limelight just weeks before the presidential election in November after a trove of damning files purportedly from Hunter Biden's computer, also dubbed the "notebook from hell", were uncovered by the New York Post.

    The notebook contained emails suggesting that Biden was asked by one of the top executives on the board of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, in which he also held the seat, to utilise his connections for the benefit of the company. Another email, seemingly showed adviser to Burisma's board Vadym Pozharskyi thanking Hunter for organising a meeting with his father, then US Vice President Joe Biden. The email cast doubt on Joe Biden's claims of non-involvement in the overseas business affairs of his son.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Project Veritas Reveals Tapes Allegedly Exposing How CNN Buried Biden Bombshell Stories

    Another NYP story about the files from his alleged notebook suggested that Hunter Biden engaged in shady deals with businessman Ye Jianming, presumably related to the Chinese government, and his CEFC China Energy. The data, however, didn't show any direct link between Hunter Biden's alleged business with Ye and his father, Joe Biden. Despite enjoying coverage in numerous media outlets, the story about Hunter Biden was largely ignored by the mainstream media and broadcasters.

    Related:

    'They Rigged It': Media Covered Up Long-Known Hunter Biden Tax Probe, Fox News Host Fumes
    DEA Seized Second Laptop of Hunter Biden in February - Report
    Changed Taste in Men? Aubrey O'Day Plans to 'Swoop Up' Hunter Biden After End of Crush on Trump Jr
    Hunter Biden’s Reported Links with Chinese Tycoon Raise ‘Counterintelligence, Extortion Concerns’
    'Password Hunter02': New Details Emerge About Laptop Allegedly Belonging to Hunter Biden
    Hunter Biden Says US Prosecutor Probing His Taxes
    GOP Rep. Calls For Hunter Biden Special Counsel Probe to Rule Out 'Undue Foreign Interference'
    Tags:
    probe, tax evasion, money laundering, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse