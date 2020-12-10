Register
06:06 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    'They Rigged It': Media Covered Up Long-Known Hunter Biden Tax Probe, Fox News Host Fumes

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_0:192:1785:1196_1200x675_80_0_0_d35b5e74147c488bfc2e231a68ac52ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012101081414877-they-rigged-it-media-covered-up-long-known-hunter-biden-tax-probe-fox-news-host-fumes/

    The son of projected US President-elect Joe Biden has confirmed an ongoing investigation into his taxes by federal prosecutors in Delaware, yet this is not news and should have been covered before the American public headed to polling stations, says journalist Tucker Carlson.

    On Wednesday, Joe Biden's son, Hunter, admitted learning "that the US attorney's office in Delaware had advised" his legal counsel that they were investigating his tax affairs. Yet, this was known long before last month's presidential election, said Fox News host Tucker Carlson, opening the latest edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", and adding his programme had already covered a criminal probe launched into Hunter's business dealings with China in the run-up to the vote. The latter can't be said about other media outlets, which have maintained a wall of silence on the matter so as not to hurt Joe Biden's chances of winning the election, Carlson went on.

    As for the Justice Department, the initiator of the probe, it refused to dwell on it for fear of being accused of political meddling, thereby leaving Americans completely in the dark about the actual state of affairs.

    "All they knew was that Joe Biden had dismissed the entire thing as a Russian plot and that large numbers of senior officials in the so-called intelligence community agreed with that assessment", the journalist fumed citing Biden's exact words on 22 October as the sum total of data allowed to be conveyed to Biden's electorate.

    "Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he's accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics - four, five former heads of the CIA [from] both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani", Biden said at the time.

    Bringing up the subject of foreign intereference, the host believes it is no longer a priority for the Democrats, because "it's now clear to everyone, whether they're willing to admit it or not, that the real threat to this country is not Russia and hasn't been for the past 30 years".

    "The real threat we face as a country is from the communist government of China, which - and everyone knows this too - has long been in bed with our Democratic elites. In some cases, literally in bed", Carlson stated, referring to congressman Eric Swalwell as "you lying creep". The latter was recently reported to have been targeted by a suspected Chinese intelligence operative as part of a broader effort to set up ties with US politicians – something Swalwell said he was "shocked" about, asserting he wasted no time offering to cooperate with federal investigators.

    Following Hunter Biden's confirmation of the ongoing investigation, the Biden-Harris transition team weighed in saying the projected president-elect was "deeply proud of his son". A statement from the team said Hunter had "fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger".

    Regarding the message, Carlson noted that it is still unclear why Joe Biden is so "gosh darn proud of Hunter", assuming federal investigations could well be a rite of passage among the Bidens.

    "We can be pretty sure that Joe Biden didn't want to issue the statement in the first place. Why would he? Who would want to issue it? If he was pushed to issue the statement, then by whom and for what purpose was he pushed? We don't know the answer to that", Carlson speculated, alleging there are powerful forces within the Democratic Party that do not like the projected incoming president as he is "too male and too white and too wedded to politics as it used to be".

    The host said Fox News had confirmation that the said probe is not related to Hunter's former drug addiction issues, but is rather based on "suspicious activity reports on foreign transactions", which started making the rounds prior to the vote but were suppressed for them not to be deemed as a means of political interference.

    Yet, Carlson alleges that silencing information is already about swinging the vote:

    "Again, if you're looking for election rigging, look no further. That's what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the election. They rigged it", he said.

    Following his confirmation of the investigation, Hunter Biden said he was taking the matter "very seriously" and was "confident" he had handled his affairs "legally and appropriately". As per a government source cited by Fox News, Hunter Biden is a subject/target of a grand jury investigation.

    US President-elect Joe Biden (R) embraces his son Hunter Biden (L) on stage after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on 7 November 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW HARNIK
    Laptop From Hell: GOP Rep. Calls For Hunter Biden Special Counsel Probe to Rule Out 'Undue Foreign Interference'

    According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that a person committed a crime", while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime. The probe comes as his father assembles his cabinet following Donald Trump's instructions for White House officials to prep for the upcoming transition of power, despite the ongoing process by GOP officials to challenge the outcome of the election in the court system.

    Hunter, 50, was a frequent target of Republican criticism during the 2020 election campaign, focusing on his business dealings in Ukraine and China when Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

    Last December, President Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the former vice president's family. Mr Trump was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Republican-held Senate in February.

    Related:

    Changed Taste in Men? Aubrey O'Day Plans to 'Swoop Up' Hunter Biden After End of Crush on Trump Jr
    DEA Seized Second Laptop of Hunter Biden in February - Report
    Hunter Biden’s Reported Links with Chinese Tycoon Raise ‘Counterintelligence, Extortion Concerns’
    Tags:
    taxes, meddling, Hunter Biden, Fox News, Tucker Carlson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse