Hunter Biden Says US Prosecutor Probing His Taxes

The news comes just five days before the Electoral College is set to meet to vote for the next US president, with Hunter's father, Joe Biden, presumed to be the next president-elect.

Hunter Biden says the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is conducting a probe into his taxes.

He added that he takes this matter seriously, but is sure that an "objective review" will prove he "handled [his] affairs legally and appropriately".

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs", he said in a statement released by the Biden transition team on Wednesday.

The news comes as just on Monday, Republican congressman Ken Buck called on Attorney General William Barr to conduct an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, including examining the contents of his laptop.

President Donald Trump has long criticised the media for paying almost zero attention to the alleged corruption crimes on the part of the Biden family.

In mid-October, the New York Post published an article alleging wrongdoing by Joe and Hunter Biden in dealings with China as the elder Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration. The article claimed that e-mails retrieved from one of Hunter Biden's laptops include his correspondence with foreign officials, allegedly indicating that he arranged meetings for his father with high-profile individuals.

Twitter temporarily blocked sharing of that story on the social media platform, triggering a backlash from President Trump and many Republicans.

It’s amazing. Twitter refuses to allow the any mention of the Biden corruption story which was carried so well on @TuckerCarlson last night. It’s the biggest story and Big Tech, together with the Lamestream Media, isn’t allowing a word to be said about it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Two weeks later, Twitter unlocked the NY Post's account, saying that it had revised its "Hacked Materials Policy", though it failed then to provide an explanation as to why it considered the material in the article to have been "hacked".