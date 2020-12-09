Register
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    Hunter Biden Says US Prosecutor Probing His Taxes

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    by
    254
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107726/71/1077267163_0:192:1785:1196_1200x675_80_0_0_d35b5e74147c488bfc2e231a68ac52ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012091081411646-hunter-biden-says-us-prosecutor-probing-his-taxes/

    The news comes just five days before the Electoral College is set to meet to vote for the next US president, with Hunter's father, Joe Biden, presumed to be the next president-elect.

    Hunter Biden says the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is conducting a probe into his taxes.

    He added that he takes this matter seriously, but is sure that an "objective review" will prove he "handled [his] affairs legally and appropriately".

    "I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs", he said in a statement released by the Biden transition team on Wednesday.

    The news comes as just on Monday, Republican congressman Ken Buck called on Attorney General William Barr to conduct an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, including examining the contents of his laptop.

    President Donald Trump has long criticised the media for paying almost zero attention to the alleged corruption crimes on the part of the Biden family.

    In mid-October, the New York Post published an article alleging wrongdoing by Joe and Hunter Biden in dealings with China as the elder Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration. The article claimed that e-mails retrieved from one of Hunter Biden's laptops include his correspondence with foreign officials, allegedly indicating that he arranged meetings for his father with high-profile individuals.

    Twitter temporarily blocked sharing of that story on the social media platform, triggering a backlash from President Trump and many Republicans.

    Two weeks later, Twitter unlocked the NY Post's account, saying that it had revised its "Hacked Materials Policy", though it failed then to provide an explanation as to why it considered the material in the article to have been "hacked".

    Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Donald Trump, US
