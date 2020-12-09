Trump Says 'We Will Be Intervening' in Texas Election Case at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, December 9 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his legal team would get involved in an election lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in the Supreme Court in a bid to overturn projected President-elect Joe Biden's victory in four other states.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday, pledging his team will be "intervening in the Texas case." "This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!," Trump exclaimed.

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

POTUS thereby referred to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday that seeks to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from participating in the electoral college, as the Trump campaign proceeded to challenge the 3 November election results.

The US Supreme Court ordered the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to respond by Thursday to a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who seeks to block the four states from voting in the Electoral College after they certified Joe Biden's victory, according to a court document.

The lawsuit asserted that state officials abused the authority of their state legislatures when they put into practice election laws that allowed for mail-in voting. The laws stipulated a system in which the electorate was treated differently, with more favourable conditions granted to local governments under Democratic control, according to the filing.

Paxton said the four battleground states has broken the law by instituting pandemic-related changes to election policies, whether “through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.” The latter practice, he went on, led to voter fraud to occur, adding the Supreme Court should push back a 14 December deadline by which states must appoint their presidential electors.

“That deadline, however, should not cement a potentially illegitimate election result in the middle of this storm,” attorneys for Texas wrote.