Biden Mulling Former Mayor Buttigieg for 'High-Profile' Ambassadorship, Report Claims

The potential options include nominating him as the ambassador to China, although Buttigieg's nomination would stand out among the pool of Biden's other picks, as the latter has pledged that his future administration would be highly diverse, meaning it would mostly consist of women and people of colour.

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden is considering a "high-profile" ambassadorship for the former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, including his possible nomination for US Ambassador in China, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Notably, in appointing an ambassador in Beijing, Washington has traditionally given its preference to highly-experienced politicians, usually in the middle or at the end of their career. It has been apparently aimed at showing respect for the Chinese, who appreciate deference towards elders.

Initial media reports suggested Buttigieg, an Afghan war veteran, was initially being considered to fill the positions of the US ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of Veterans Affairs. However, the latter nomination is now seen as less likely, while the post of US Envoy to the UN is reportedly Buttigieg's top choice.

Sources also told the newspaper Buttigieg is mostly interested in foreign policy and national security.

The ex-mayor, now 38, was actually one of the Biden's rivals in running for the Democratic presidential nomination, though he dropped out of the race in early March to endorse the former vice president.